Onwards HR Announces Advisory Board

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onwards HR , providers of the leading employee offboarding platform for HR, legal and finance teams, today announced details about its new Advisory Board. The formation of the board comes at a time when Onwards HR has experienced unprecedented demand for its solutions, especially as employers are challenged to conduct compassionate and compliant layoffs and terminations.



Comprised of four talent management experts committed to sharing their knowledge, the board will help guide Onwards HR’s growth and strategy. The board members are Jenny Dearborn, formerly the Chief People Officer at Kaviyo and EVP, HR at SAP; Ram Jambunathan, senior vice president, SAP; Jon Ziglar, CEO of Rent and president of Summit Growth Advisors; and Alison Latimer Lohse, the Global executive vice president, Strategic Solutions for EssenceMediacom.

Launched in 2019, Onwards HR is the first-of-its-kind technology designed to improve the separation process for employees and employers. Co-founded by Sarah Rodehorst, CEO and Janice Yu Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Onwards HR rapidly became a trusted solutions provider to organizations facing furloughs and workforce reductions during COVID. As turbulent economic times started in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company has experienced escalating interest from organizations seeking to provide fair and supportive exit experiences.

Rodehorst commented, “We’re honored to have the participation of these four incredible leaders helping to direct Onwards HR’s trajectory. Our solution sits at the confluence of HR, finance and legal as they navigate some of the most challenging business decisions and moments in anyone’s career. Being sensitive to the employee experience while remaining compliant requires keen alignment with company culture and regulatory requirements. Our advisory board will help us keep a strong focus on what’s most important.”

Jenny Dearborn commented, “Creating an effective offboarding experience that protects the employer brand while respecting the departing employee requires an experienced HR technology partner. Onwards HR has proven its value time and again. I’m looking forward to supporting their continued success.”

Onwards HR is a data-driven offboarding platform helps companies conduct compassionate and compliant layoffs and terminations. With Onwards HR, companies can mitigate risk, reduce costs, and improve equity by simplifying separations in compliance with corporate policy and employment laws.