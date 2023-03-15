Kandi Technologies Reports 2022 Financial Results

Revamped strategy leads to highest revenue in 3 years

Optimistic outlook due to strong balance sheet and diversified business model

JINHUA, China, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total revenues increased by 28.8% to $117.8 million, from $91.5 million in 2021.

Off-road vehicles and associated parts sales increased by 140.7% to $70.6 million, compared to $29.3 million in 2021.



EV products sales increased to $7.9 million from $1.5 million in 2021.



EV parts sales were $9.0 million, compared to $25.3 million in 2021.



Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $4.6 million, compared with $30.0 million in 2021.



Lithium-ion cells increased to $24.0 million from $4.5 million in 2021.



Net loss was $12.9 million, or $0.17 loss per fully diluted share, compared to a net income of $22.9 million, or $0.30 income per fully diluted share for 2021.The decrease in 2022 was due to the absence of gains from disposal of long-lived assets and equity sales that totaled $66.2 million in 2021.



Working capital totaled $247.8 million as of December 31, 2022.



Cash and equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit totaled $232.2 million as of December 31, 2022.



Dr. Xueqin Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Kandi commented, “Over the past year, the management of Kandi has made concerted efforts to adapt to changing market conditions and adjust our development strategies accordingly. As a result, we have effectively avoided the risks of potential losses in the market for electric vehicles. Additionally, we have successfully leveraged the technology of our all-electric vehicles to expand into the off-road vehicle sector, which has yielded significant results. This dedication and innovation paid off, as our total revenue reached a three-year high in 2022. We remain committed to this positive momentum and aim to introduce new and competitive products to meet evolving customer demands.”

Dr. Dong concluded, “Our achievements are the result of our focus on developing highly competitive products, as well as the strong support of our strategic partners and the trust of our customers. We are grateful for the support and trust of our valued customers and partners, and we will work hard to meet their evolving needs. With a robust balance sheet and a diversified business model, we are confident about the future and remain committed to maintaining positive momentum in our development.”

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

2022 2021 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $117.8 $91.5 28.8% Gross Profit $19.5 $16.2 20.1% Gross Margin% 16.6% 17.8% -

Net revenues of $117.8 million increased by 28.8% from 2021. The 141% surge in sales of off-road vehicles and associated parts contributed to total revenue and gross profit. The slight dip in gross margin versus 2021 was attributable to a mix of product portfolio shifting to lower margin products such as lithium-ion cells.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

2022 2021 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($47.2) ($14.9) 216.5% (Loss) income from Operations ($27.7) $1.34 -2,171.5% Operating Margin% -23.5% 1.5% -

Operating expenses were $47.2 million, compared with operating expense of $14.9 million for 2021. In 2021, the operating expenses figure was reduced by the gains from the disposal of assets from the Jinhua facility.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

2022 2021 Y-o-Y% Net (Loss) Income ($12.9) $22.9 (156.2%) Net (Loss) Income per Share, Basic and Diluted ($0.17) $0.30 -

Net loss was $12.9 million, compared to a net income of $22.9 million for 2021. The shift from profitability to loss was primarily caused by the recognition of gains resulting from the relocation of the Jinhua facility in 2021.

Full Year 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1604055&tp_key=72820e6b1d



The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,

2022

(UNAUDITED)

December 31,

2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,063,717 $ 129,223,443 Restricted cash 66,976,554 39,452,564 Certificate of deposit 81,191,191 55,041,832 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,285,386 and $3,053,277 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 38,150,876 52,896,305 Inventories 40,475,366 33,171,973 Notes receivable 434,461 323,128 Other receivables 11,912,615 8,901,109 Prepayments and prepaid expense 2,970,261 17,657,326 Advances to suppliers 3,147,932 5,940,456 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 329,322,973 342,608,136 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 97,168,753 111,577,411 Intangible assets, net 7,994,112 13,249,079 Land use rights, net 2,909,950 3,250,336 Construction in progress 199,837 79,317 Deferred tax assets 1,432,527 2,219,297 Long-term investment 144,984 157,262 Goodwill 33,178,229 36,027,425 Other long-term assets 10,630,911 10,992,009 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 153,659,303 177,552,136 TOTAL ASSETS $ 482,982,276 $ 520,160,272 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 35,321,262 $ 36,677,802 Other payables and accrued expenses 14,131,414 9,676,973 Short-term loans 5,569,154 950,000 Notes payable 19,123,476 8,198,193 Income tax payable 1,270,617 1,620,827 Other current liabilities 6,089,925 7,038,895 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 81,505,848 64,162,690 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans - 2,210,589 Deferred taxes liability 1,378,372 2,460,141 Contingent consideration liability 1,803,000 7,812,000 Other long-term liabilities 602,085 314,525 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,783,457 12,797,255 TOTAL LIABILITIES 85,289,305 76,959,945 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,668,730 and 77,385,130 shares issued and 74,180,171 and 76,705,381 outstanding at December 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively 77,669 77,385 Less: Treasury stock (3,488,559 shares with average price of $2.81 and 679,749 shares with average price of $3.52 at December 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively ) (9,807,820 ) (2,392,203 ) Additional paid-in capital 451,373,645 449,479,461 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (16,339,765 ) (4,216,102 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,333,239 ) 251,786 TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 396,970,490 443,200,327 Non-controlling interests 722,481 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 397,692,971 443,200,327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 482,982,276 $ 520,160,272

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021





Years Ended December 31,

2022

(UNAUDITED)

December 31,

2021 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 117,813,049 $ 91,484,792 REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - 1,592 REVENUES, NET 117,813,049 91,486,384 COST OF GOODS SOLD (98,295,323 ) (75,238,522 ) GROSS PROFIT 19,517,726 16,247,862 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE): Research and development (6,029,608 ) (38,971,986 ) Selling and marketing (5,501,475 ) (4,736,000 ) General and administrative (32,325,889 ) (19,605,468 ) Impairment of goodwill (642,665 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets (2,697,521 ) - Gain on disposal of long-lived assets - 48,401,797 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (47,197,158 ) (14,911,657 ) (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (27,679,432 ) 1,336,205 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 6,427,502 4,208,751 Interest expense (707,488 ) (407,620 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,196,995 2,834,000 Government grants 1,639,328 1,233,192 Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company - 17,788,351 Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company - (2,592,334 ) Other income, net 2,784,561 4,809,743 TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET 14,340,898 27,874,083 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (13,338,534 ) 29,210,288 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 487,510 (6,346,490 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (12,851,024 ) 22,863,798 LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (727,361 ) - NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS (12,123,663 ) 22,863,798 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Foreign currency translation adjustment (28,585,025 ) 9,029,937 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (41,436,049 ) $ 31,893,735 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 75,571,702 76,148,688 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.17 ) $ 0.30

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED)

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

（Loss） Non-controlling

interests Total BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 75,377,555 $ 75,377 $ - $ 439,549,338 $ (27,079,900 ) $ (8,778,151 ) $ - $ 403,766,664 Stock issuance and award 2,007,575 2,008 - 7,178,928 - - - 7,180,936 Stock buyback - - (2,392,203 ) - - - - (2,392,203 ) Commission in stock buyback - - - (20,457 ) - - - (20,457 ) Net income - - - - 22,863,798 - - 22,863,798 Foreign currency translation - - - - 9,029,937 - 9,029,937 Reversal of reduction in the Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - - - 2,771,652 - - - 2,771,652 BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 283,600 284 - 746,636 - - - 746,920 Stock based compensation - - - 1,231,566 - - - 1,231,566 Stock buyback - - (7,415,617 ) (84,018 ) - - - (7,499,635 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,449,842 1,449,842 Net loss - - - - (12,123,663 ) - (727,361 ) (12,851,024 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (28,585,025 ) - (28,585,025 ) BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 77,668,730 $ 77,669 $ (9,807,820 ) $ 451,373,645 $ (16,339,765 ) $ (28,333,239 ) $ 722,481 $ 397,692,971

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021



