Zscaler Extends CNAPP Capabilities with Integrated Data Loss Prevention and Threat Intelligence from the World’s Largest Security Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced enhancements to Zscaler Posture Control™, strengthening its cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities with data loss prevention (DLP) and ThreatLabz threat intelligence powered by the world’s largest security cloud.



Integrating DLP and threat intelligence into Posture Control makes it the only CNAPP that delivers an accurate cloud risk view by correlating risk impact and likelihood using sensitive data discovery and security signals. Deep insights into how incidents will occur, and the resulting data exposure, give DevOps and security teams an unprecedented understanding of where to focus their limited resources. For example, an internet-facing container with a critical unpatched vulnerability represents a significant risk because attackers can exploit it to gain access to personally identifiable information (PII). With this new integration, organizations can reduce costs and resources while staying agile and proactive in securing sensitive data and secrets in the public cloud.

Research shows that 78% of organizations use more than 50 cybersecurity products. Businesses were initially forced to either piece together point tools, like CSPM, CIEM and vulnerability scanning, or rely on loosely integrated solutions that required agent installation and did not correlate and prioritize findings. Recent solutions shifted to a streamlined, agentless deployment and introduced correlation, but the narrow focus on misconfigurations and unpatched vulnerabilities was only a small piece of the risk puzzle.

Zscaler Posture Control, combined with its data protection and threat prevention capabilities, helps world-leading organizations more effectively correlate and prioritize risk across their entire cloud estate, reducing the time, effort and resources needed to piece together these risks.

Zscaler Posture Control is a CNAPP solution that helps organizations build, deploy and run secure cloud applications. Launched in 2022 , it presents a unified approach to understanding, prioritizing and remediating security risks in public cloud environments. With the seamless integration of Zscaler DLP, security, IT and DevOps teams can understand whether sensitive data such as PII, PHI and PCI are exposed as a result of cloud security weaknesses. These new innovations mean organizations can now realize even greater benefits from Zscaler Posture Control, including:

Risk identification, correlation and prioritization: Integrated DLP and threat intelligence identify attack paths and detect ongoing attacks by automatically correlating misconfigurations or activities that seem low-risk when viewed individually but can be great risks when viewed holistically.

Integrated DLP and threat intelligence identify attack paths and detect ongoing attacks by automatically correlating misconfigurations or activities that seem low-risk when viewed individually but can be great risks when viewed holistically. Efficiency at scale: An integrated graph-based correlation and prioritization engine expedites remediation and reduces alert fatigue by focusing on the risks that matter most.

An integrated graph-based correlation and prioritization engine expedites remediation and reduces alert fatigue by focusing on the risks that matter most. Point product consolidation: A single, easy-to-deploy agentless platform eliminates point products by unifying CSPM, CIEM, CWPP and DLP, continuously securing every stage of the application life cycle.

A single, easy-to-deploy agentless platform eliminates point products by unifying CSPM, CIEM, CWPP and DLP, continuously securing every stage of the application life cycle. Native, end-to-end platform without silos: Posture Control reduces security and DevOps team silos with 360-degree, in-depth visibility of risks across the entire multicloud footprint – including virtual machines (VMs), containers and serverless workloads – from build to run.

“CNAPP platforms have started to gain wide popularity in recent years, but they all suffer from the same weakness: they do not help organizations understand sensitive data exposure,” said Willie Tejada, Senior Vice President at Zscaler. “Zscaler Data Protection technologies offer a deep understanding of sensitive data that we’ve built and developed over many years. By integrating these technologies, Zscaler gives organizations a view of cloud risk that security teams have never seen before.”

These enhancements will be made available by June 2023. For more information, please visit zscaler.com/products/posture-control .

Learn more from our announcement blog .

