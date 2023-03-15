Enlight Renewable Energy Reports Year-End 2022 Financial Results

All of the amounts disclosed in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted



TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT) today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We delivered record results in 2022, with revenue up 88% and Adjusted EBITDA* up 96% demonstrating our deep track record of converting projects under development through to construction and operations. We succeeded in bringing over 800 MW to operation, commenced construction on 630 MW of generation and 1.7 GWh of energy storage, and expanded our overall Mature Project portfolio1 by 0.9GW. The entirety of our Mature Project portfolio, including 4.5 GW of generation and 2.7 GWh of energy storage globally, is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2025, providing us with a clear path on the future of our business,” said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight Renewable Energy.

“Enlight is a global renewable energy leader with operations and projects in the United States, Europe and Israel. We have been a top performing publicly traded company in Israel for the past decade and we believe the proceeds from our recent initial public offering in the United States will accelerate our growth, particularly in the United States, where, to our knowledge, we are now the first publicly traded pure-play greenfield renewable energy developer,” Yavetz added. “With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. and a supportive regulatory backdrop in Europe, we believe we are well positioned to deliver both rapid growth and above-market project returns. We are therefore increasing our annual project deployment guidance from 2026 and beyond to 1.5 GW per year, as we believe we are very well positioned to strategically capture the largest and most attractive renewable energy opportunities across our markets.”

Highlights

FY 2022 Revenue of $19 2 m, Adjusted EBITDA * of $130m, and Net Income of $38m, up 88%, 96% and 76% year over year, respectively. The company also generated $18m of proceeds from the sale of electricity which were not recognized as revenue or included in Adjusted EBITDA under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for projects treated as Financial Assets. 2

m, Adjusted EBITDA of $130m, and Net Income of $38m, up 88%, 96% and 76% year over year, respectively. The company also generated $18m of proceeds from the sale of electricity which were not recognized as revenue or included in Adjusted EBITDA under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for projects treated as Financial Assets. Record quarterly Revenue of $61m and Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $43m, growing 74% and 99%, respectively, year over year. The company also generated $2m of proceeds from the sale of electricity which were not recognized as revenue or included in Adjusted EBITDA, for projects treated as Financial Assets 2 .

of $43m, growing 74% and 99%, respectively, year over year. The company also generated $2m of proceeds from the sale of electricity which were not recognized as revenue or included in Adjusted EBITDA, for projects treated as Financial Assets . Robust near-term growth, supported by 1.4 GW of operational projects with an additional 1 GW of generation and 1.7 GWh of storage capacity of projects under construction.

Significant increase to our Mature Project portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2022, growing by 14% to 4.5 GW of generation and 2.7 GWh of storage, all of which is expected to reach commercial operation date (“COD”) by year end 2025.

$271m net proceeds raised in an initial public offering in the United States in February 2023.

Strong full year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA 3 guidance, with an increase of 54% over 2022 revenues and 48% over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint, driven by projects which have become operational in H2 2022 and additional projects that are expected to begin operations over the course of 2023.

guidance, with an increase of 54% over 2022 revenues and 48% over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint, driven by projects which have become operational in H2 2022 and additional projects that are expected to begin operations over the course of 2023. Medium term project deployment guidance updated to 1.5 GW of project additions per year in 2026 and beyond, compared to previous guidance of 1-1.2 GW a year



Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Revenue

($ thousands) For the three Months Ended For the year Ended Segment 12/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Israel 10,910 3,734 51,363 18,919 Central-Eastern Europe 18,206 20,656 70,705 61,326 Western Europe 27,706 7,539 58,991 14,064 Management and construction 4,047 3,108 11,113 8,152 Total Revenues 60,869 35,037 192,172 102,461

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s revenues increased to $61m up from $35m in the same period in 2021. The growth was mainly driven by the addition of new projects, including Gecama, Emek Habacha and Selac, which contributed an additional $32m in the fourth quarter and the recognition of all proceeds from the sale of electricity by the Halutziot project as revenue following its reclassification out of Financial Asset, which contributed an additional $2m to revenue in the fourth quarter. These positive impacts were partially offset by lower production and non-recurring events which reduced availability of the facilities, which had a $6m impact, and weaker currency exchange rates (“FX”), which had a $3m impact. In addition, we sold $2m of electricity in projects treated as financial assets in the quarter, which under IFRS we are required to account for as financing income or other non-P&L metrics.

For the full year 2022, the Company’s revenues were $192m versus $102m in the full year 2021. The increase in revenue was mainly driven by the addition of new projects, which contributed an additional $86m, the reclassification of Halutziot, which contributed an additional $12m, and $2m from power purchase agreement (“PPA”) inflation indexation. These positive impacts were partially offset by lower production and certain events which reduced availability, that had an $8m impact and weaker FX which had a $6m impact. In addition, we sold $18m of electricity for projects treated as financial assets in 2022, which under IFRS we are required to account for as financing income or other non-P&L metrics.

The financial contribution of the Company’s segments is now well balanced between Western Europe, Central-Eastern Europe (“CEE”) and Israel, with 71% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 denominated in Euros, 8% in other European currencies and 21% of revenues denominated in Israeli shekel. Following completion of the Company’s first project in the United States, which is expected to come online by the end of the first half of 2023, the Company’s revenue will also include substantial revenues denominated in U.S. dollars.

Adjusted EBITDA*

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA almost doubled to $43m compared to $22m for the same period in 2021. The increase was driven by the same factors which affected our revenue increase in the same period.

For the full year 2022, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA also nearly doubled to $130m compared to $66m in 2021. The increase was driven by the same factors which affected our revenue increase in the same period and was offset by an additional $8m from corporate overhead expenses.

Portfolio Overview3

The Company continues to accelerate the progress of its project portfolio through the conversion of Development Projects4 into Mature Projects and through the progression of Mature Projects from pre-construction to construction and ultimately operations.





Key changes to the Company’s projects portfolio compared to the third quarter of 2022

0.5 GW and 1.5 GWh commenced construction in the fourth quarter, including the following projects: Atrisco Solar and Solar + Storage 2.

GW and 1.5 GWh commenced construction in the fourth quarter, including the following projects: Atrisco Solar and Solar + Storage 2. 0.9 GW entered into pre-construction in the fourth quarter, including the following projects: Co Bar Phase 2 (from Advanced Development) and Rustic Hills 1 & 2 (from Contracted).

Overall, our Mature Project portfolio grew by 0.5 GW and 0.6 GWh, a 14% increase, driven by the addition of Co Bar Phase 2.

Increase in Advanced Development portfolio by 1 . 1 GW.

United States

The Company is executing successfully across its US project portfolio. Focus continues to be progressing a large volume of projects to maturity through the development process.

Apex Solar (located in Montana) is progressing as planned. COD is expected by the end of the first half of 2023.

Atrisco Solar (located in New Mexico and totaling 360 MW solar and 1,200 MWh storage) commenced construction during the fourth quarter 2022. Major equipment is ordered and the construction agreement executed. All interconnection studies are complete. The draft interconnection agreement is underway and expected to be signed in April. The Company is advancing negotiations with financing providers (debt and tax equity). There are strong potential benefits for Atrisco under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including PTC on solar tax equity and the possibility of a domestic content adder on the energy storage system. COD is expected by mid-2024.

The Company has made significant progress on one of the largest projects in its portfolio, CO Bar (located in Arizona and totaling 1,200 MW solar and 824 MWh storage). The initial 580MW of solar is contracted and the remaining capacity including storage is in advanced negotiation with offtakers. The project has secured its primary real estate and conditional use permit (CUP). The system impact study (SIS) is complete and the facilities study is nearing completion. CO Bar is expected to start construction in the second half of 2023 and achieve COD in phases through 2025. Like Atrisco, the CO Bar project potentially stands to benefit from the IRA, including PTC on solar tax equity and the possibility of a domestic content adder on the battery energy storage system. There is further potential to contract an additional 3.2 GWh of storage at CO Bar in the future.

With respect to the supply chain, the Company continues to de-risk its project portfolio. The Company executed an agreement with Waaree for up to 2 GW of modules with delivery through 2025. Together with other module procurement contracts, the Company has clarity on meeting module supply needs for its mature project portfolio in the United States.

Amidst increasing interconnection queue congestion across the United States, the Company continues to see strong interconnection results, which it attributes to its advanced portfolio and market specific knowledge. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company increased the projects beyond system impact study (known interconnection cost and timeline) by approximately 2 GW. With more than 8.4 GW of projects past system impact study, the Company believes it is positioned to accelerate its growth in the United States.

Europe

The Company continues to benefit from the significant demand for power across Europe. Despite declining natural gas prices, natural gas remains significantly above historical price levels. Moreover, the steep increase in recent months in the price of carbon, recently eclipsing 100 Euros per ton, has kept thermal generation expensive. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Gecama (Spain) benefited from an average net price of 115 EUR/MWh, 82% of which was hedged.

Project Bjorn (Sweden), one of the largest onshore wind farms in Europe, totaling 372 MW continues to progress with 26 turbines operational (out of 60) as of the date of this release. 52 turbines are fully erected. In Sweden, the Company is able to generate revenues from the sale of electricity for operational turbines even before the project reaches full COD. The Company expects Bjorn to reach full COD by the end of the first half of 2023.

On the development front, Gecama Solar, a 250 MW solar and 200 MWh storage project advances as planned. With real estate and interconnection already secured, the project awaits its environmental and construction permit. Construction is expected to commence by the end of H2 2023 with COD expected by year end 2024.

Israel

In the fourth quarter the Company commenced construction on the project called Solar + Storage 2, totaling 163 MW and 328 MWh of storage. Negotiations of corporate power purchase agreements negotiations are ongoing with COD expected in 2024.

In addition, Genesis Wind, the largest renewable energy project in Israel totaling 189 MW has completed erection of all its wind turbines. Commissioning tests have begun with COD expected in the second half of 2023.

The Company also recently signed definitive agreements with NewMed Energy (TASE: MWND) and its CEO, Yossi Abu, to invest in renewable energy projects across the Middle East & North Africa. Although entering this agreement does not result in an immediate financial affect on the Company, the Company believes that there is a unique opportunity to develop attractive renewable energy projects of significant scale in the region, particularly across Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, which are markets adjacent to Enlight’s current geographic footprint (Israel and Spain).

Balance Sheet and Funding

The Company benefits from a strong liquidity position with the vast majority of its cash held in Euros or U.S. dollars. As of December 31, 2022, but including cash received in the U.S. IPO, 81% of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents was held in U.S. dollars or Euros, with a minimal exposure to the Israeli shekel. The Company has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank.

12/31/2022 ($ thousands) Total Pro Forma5 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd ,Enlight EU Energies Kft and Enlight Renewable LLC, excluding subsidiaries 82,342 353,067 Subsidiaries 111,527 111,527 Deposits: Short term deposits 4,054 4,054 Restricted Cash: Projects under construction 92,103 92,103 Reserves, including debt service, performance obligations and others 38,728 38,728 Total Cash 328,754 599,479 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss* 33,895 33,895 Total Liquidity 362,649 633,374

* Securities, largely government fixed income securities

Similarly, approximately 70% of the Company’s estimated Mature Project revenues are expected to be generated in U.S. dollars or Euros

2023 Financial Outlook

“We are pleased to introduce Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 based on our current operational portfolio and expected conversions to operations over the course of the year. We note that our Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance does not include certain proceeds from the sale of electricity for our projects treated as Financial Assets. Similarly, our Adjusted EBITDA outlook does not include tax credits expected to be recognized upon COD of Apex Solar. We benefit as a well-capitalized and diversified group, and demand for renewable energy continues to increase globally,” said Nir Yehuda, Enlight Renewable Energy’s Chief Financial Officer.

Revenue for fiscal year 2023 between $290m and $300m,

Adjusted EBITDA* for fiscal year 2023 between $188m and $198m

$15m proceeds from the sale of electricity with respect to projects treated as Financial Assets which are not recognized as revenue nor included in Adjusted EBITDA

1 , 759 MW operational by year end 2023

* The section titled “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below contains a description of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial measure discussed in this press release. A reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income, its most directly comparable IFRS financial measure, is contained in the tables below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, forward-looking depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, U.S. acquisition expense, other income, finance income, finance expenses, share of losses of equity accounted investees and taxes on income. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company’s future financial results. We note that “Adjusted EBITDA” measures that we disclosed in previous filings in Israel were not comparable to “Adjusted EBITDA” disclosed in the release and in our future filings.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). A reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, U.S. acquisition expense, other income, finance income, finance expenses, share of losses of equity accounted investees and taxes on income. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is indicative of operational performance and ongoing profitability and uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance and for planning and forecasting purposes.

Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under IFRS. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate the non-IFRS financial measures that we use differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of our non-IFRS financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measure, Net Income, and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA provided below to Net Income and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and plans, capabilities of the Company’s project portfolio and achievement of operational objectives, market opportunity and potential growth, and the Company’s future financial results and Revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and proceeds from sale of electricity guidance are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible,” “forecasts,” “aims” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: slowed demand for renewable energy projects; changes to existing renewable energy industry policies and regulations that present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to renewable energy projects; electricity price volatility, unusual weather conditions (including wind and solar conditions), catastrophic weather-related or other damage to facilities, unscheduled generation outages, maintenance or repairs, unanticipated changes to availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments, environmental incidents, or electric transmission system constraints and the possibility that we may not have adequate insurance to cover losses as a result of such hazards; our ability to enter into new offtake contracts on acceptable terms and prices as current offtake contracts expire; actual or threatened health epidemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other outbreaks; operational delays and supply chain disruptions or increased costs of materials required for the construction of our projects, as well as cost overruns and delays related to disputes with construction contractors; the reduction, elimination or expiration of government incentives for, or regulations mandating the use of, renewable energy; our ability to effectively comply with Environmental Health and Safety and other laws and regulations and receive and maintain all necessary licenses, permits and authorizations; a drop in the price of electricity derived from the utility grid or from alternative energy sources; receipt of necessary land use, environmental, regulatory, construction and zoning permissions we need, on favorable terms; advances in technology that impair or eliminate the competitive advantage of our projects; the impact of adverse weather patterns and climate change; the requirements of being a public company the attending diversion of management’s attention; certain provisions in our articles of association and certain applicable regulations that may delay or prevent a change of control; and the other risk factors set forth in the section titled “Risk factors” in our prospectus dated February 13, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b), and our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.



Appendix 1 - Consolidated statements of financial position



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31



2022

2021 USD in

USD in thousands

thousands Assets (Unaudited)

(Audited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 193,869

265,933 Deposits in banks 4,054

- Restricted cash 92,103

35,179 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 33,895

39,364 Trade receivables 39,822

17,900 Other receivables 36,953

28,147 Current maturities of contract assets 7,622

16,789 Current maturities of loans to investee entities 13,893

- Other financial assets 1,493

9,999 Total current assets 423,704

413,311 Non-current assets Restricted cash 38,728

21,368 Other long term receivables 6,542

6,334 Deferred costs in respect of projects 205,575

171,427 Deferred borrowing costs 6,519

21,138 Loans to investee entities 14,184

26,264 Contract assets 99,152

270,253 Fixed assets, net 2,220,734

1,488,829 Intangible assets, net 279,717

247,059 Deferred taxes 4,683

21,864 Right-of-use asset, net 96,515

105,250 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 42,918

28,682 Other financial assets 94,396

13,561 Total non-current assets 3,109,663

2,422,029 Total assets 3,533,367

2,835,340







Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31 (Cont.)

2022 2021 USD in USD in thousands thousands Liabilities and equity (Unaudited) (Audited) Current liabilities Credit and current maturities of loans from banks and other financial institutions 165,627 61,822 Trade payables 34,638 27,417 Other payables 77,864 46,058 Current maturities of debentures 15,832 17,914 Current maturities of lease liability 5,850 5,686 Financial liabilities through profit or loss 35,283 14,567 Other financial liabilities 50,255 27,602 Total current liabilities 385,349 201,066 Non-current liabilities Debentures 238,520 286,656 Convertible debentures 131,385 100,995 Loans from banks and other financial institutions 1,419,057 1,168,569 Loans from non-controlling interests 90,908 78,113 Financial liabilities through profit or loss 48,068 77,952 Other financial liabilities - 15,300 Deferred taxes 14,133 12,411 Other long term payables - 1,132 Employee benefits 12,238 6,911 Lease liability 93,773 99,960 Asset retirement obligation 49,902 28,894 Total non-current liabilities 2,097,984 1,876,893 Total liabilities 2,483,333 2,077,959 Equity Ordinary share capital 2,827 2,549 Share premium 762,516 556,161 Capital reserves 30,469 (4,514 ) Proceeds on account of convertible options 15,496 10,405 Accumulated loss (7,214 )

(31,963 ) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 804,094 532,638 Non-controlling interests 245,940 224,743 Total equity 1,050,034 757,381 Total liabilities and equity 3,533,367 2,835,340











Consolidated Statements of Income





For the year ended December 31 2022 2021 USD in USD in

thousands thousands (Unaudited) Audited)

Revenues 192,172 102,461 Cost of sales (40,438 )

(21,777 ) Depreciation and amortization (40,563 )

(19,446 ) Gross profit 111,171 61,238 General and administrative expenses (28,739 )

(15,569 ) Development expenses (5,587 )

(4,716 ) Transaction costs in respect of acquisition of activity in the United States - (7,331 ) Other income 13,767 778 (20,559 )

(26,838 ) Operating profit 90,612 34,400 Finance income 23,341 30,333 Finance expenses (62,591 )

(37,175 ) Total finance expenses, net (39,250 )

(6,842 ) Profit before tax and equity loss 51,362 27,558 Share of loss of equity accounted investees (306 )

(189 ) Profit before income taxes 51,056 27,369 Taxes on income (12,943 )

(5,694 ) Profit for the year 38,113 21,675 Profit for the year attributed to: Owners of the Company 24,749 11,217 Non-controlling interests 13,364 10,458 38,113 21,675 Earnings per ordinary share (in USD) with a par value of NIS 0.1, attributable to owners of the parent Company: Basic earnings per share 0.25 0.12 Diluted earnings per share 0.25 0.12 Weighted average of share capital used in the calculation of earnings: Basic per share 97,335,870 93,749,219 Diluted per share 99,978,133 98,108,669



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the year ended December 31 2022

2021 USD in USD in Thousands

Thousands (Unaudited)

(Audited) Cash flows for operating activities Profit for the year 38,113 21,675 Adjustments required to present cash flows from operating activities (Annex A) 67,047 24,146 Cash from operating activities 105,160 45,821 Interest receipts 4,461 1,223 Interest paid (33,123 )

(24,381 ) Income Tax paid (3,700 )

(3,497 ) Repayment of contract assets 17,578 32,857 Net cash from operating activities 90,376 52,023 Cash flows for investing activities Acquisition of consolidated companies (56,962 )

(156,496 ) Restricted cash, net (82,053 )

47,999 Purchase, development and construction of fixed assets (639,074 )

(453,250 ) Investment in deferred costs in respect of projects (17,069 )

(39,506 ) Proceeds from sale (purchase) of short term financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (1,881 )

(4,218 ) Investments in bank deposits (4,002 )

- Payments on account of acquisition of consolidated company (3,988 )

(1,183 ) Loans to investee 3,706)

)

(4,091 ) Investment in investee (441 )

(7,891 ) Loans to non-controlling interests - (6,496 ) Purchase of long term financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (10,824 )

(19,506 ) Net cash used in investing activities (820,000 )

(644,638 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.)







For the year ended December 31 2022 2021

USD in USD in Thousands Thousands (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from financing activities Receipt of loans from banks and other financial institutions 541,024 632,943 Repayment of loans from banks and other financial institutions (109,130 )

(301,837 ) Issuance of debentures - 107,317 Issuance of convertible debentures 47,755 106,817 Repayment of debentures (16,571 )

(17,348 ) Dividends and distributions by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (2,927 )

(1,918 ) Proceeds from settlement of derivatives 7,820 - Deferred borrowing costs (4,957 )

(9,951 ) Receipt of loans from non-controlling interests 18,136 9,706) ( Repayment of loans from non-controlling interests (2,302 )

20,236 Issuance of shares 206,625 175,079 Exercise of share options 8 25 Repayment of lease liability (4,327 )

(6,344 ) Proceeds from investment in entities by non-controlling interest 1,177 57,001 Net cash from financing activities 682,331 752,314 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (47,293 )

159,699 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 265,933 99,330 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (24,771 )

6,904 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 193,869 265,933





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.)





For the year ended December31 2022

2021 USD in USD in Thousands

Thousands (Unaudited)

(Audited) Annex A - Adjustments Required to Present Cash Flows From operating activities: Income and expenses not associated with cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 42,267 20,500 Finance expenses in respect of debentures 14 - Finance expenses in respect of project finance loans 52,309 27,699 Finance expenses in respect of loans from non-controlling interests 1,381 1,158 Finance expenses in respect of contingent consideration (8,387 ) 2,231 Interest income from deposits (1,669 ) - Fair value changes of financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss (2,953 ) (3,145 ) Share-based compensation 8,673

3,980 Deferred taxes 4,882 3,272 Finance expenses in respect of lease liability 1,964 1,243 Finance income in respect of contract asset (17,189 ) (24,310 ) Exchange rate differences and others 850) ) 3,019 Amortization of deferred costs in respect of projects 31 230 Interest incomes from loans to investees (1,130 ) (1,465 ) Company’s share in losses of investee partnerships 306 189 Finance expenses (income) in respect of forward transaction 1,100 (621 ) 80,749 33,980 Changes in assets and liabilities items: Change in other receivables (4,930 ) 340 Change in trade receivables (23,355 ) (6,944 ) Change in other payables 13,799 (4,624 ) Change in trade payables 784 1,175 Change in provisions for employees benefits - 219 (13,702 ) (9,835 ) 67,047 24,146





Segmental Reporting





For the year ended December 31, 2022 Israel Central-

Eastern

Europe Western

Europe Management

and

construction Total

reportable

segments Adjustments Total USD in thousands (Unaudited) External revenues 51,363

70,705

58,991

11,113

192,172

- 192,172 Inter-segment revenues -

-

-

9,111

9,111

(9,111 )

- Total revenues 51,363

70,705

58,991

20,224

201,283

(9,111 )

192,172 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 57,598

56,181

45,750

4,018

163,547

- 163,547 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (18,071 ) Intersegment profit 2,037 Repayment of contract asset under concession arrangements (17,578 ) Depreciation and amortization and share based compensation (50,940 ) Other incomes not attributed to segments 11,617 Operating profit 90,612 Finance income 23,341 Finance expenses (62,591 ) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (306 ) Profit before income taxes 51,056

(*) Including general and administrative, project promotion and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).





Segmental Reporting )cont.)

For the year ended December 31, 2021 Israel Central-

Eastern

Europe Western

Europe Management

and

construction Total

reportable

segments Adjustments Total USD in thousands

(Unaudited)















External revenues 18,919

61,326

14,064

8,152 102,461

- 102,461 Inter-segment revenues -

-

-

10,894 10,894

(10,894 )

- Total revenues 18,919

61,326

14,064

19,046 113,355

(10,894 )

102,461 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 44,549

51,610

11,183

6,623 113,965

- 113,965 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (12,086 ) Intersegment profit (2,811 ) Repayment of contract asset under concession arrangements (32,857 ) Depreciation and amortization and share based compensation (24,480 ) U.S. acquisition expense (7,331 ) Operating profit 34,400 Finance income 30,333 Finance expenses (37,175 ) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (189 ) Profit before income taxes 27,369

(*) Including general and administrative, project promotion and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

Appendix 2 - Reconciliations between Net income to Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands) For the three month period ended For the Year Ended 12/31/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 Net Income 10,955 8,116 38,113 21,675 Depreciation and amortization 13,454 6,331 42,267 20,500 Share based compensation 1,140 2,166 8,673 3,980 U.S. acquisition expense 0 341 0 7,331 Other (income) expense* 5,846 0 (11,617) 0 Finance income (4,160) (7,436) (23,341) (30,333) Finance expenses 12,126 8,859 62,591 37,175 Share of losses of equity accounted investees 234 50 306 189 Taxes on income 3,619 3,275 12,943 5,694 Adjusted EBITDA 43,214 21,702 129,935 66,211

*One-time (income) expense is largely comprised of movements in the expected earnout for the Clenera Acquisition.





_________________________

1 Mature Projects include projects which are operational, under construction, in pre-construction (due to commence construction within 12 months as of March 15, 2023 (the “Approval Date”)) and projects with signed PPAs.

2 Pursuant to IFRS, if the government controls and regulates the licensing arrangements for a renewable energy facility and the license term is similar to the facility’s useful life, the facility is viewed, from an accounting perspective, as if it has been transferred to the government’s ownership. Although when evaluating our performance, such a project is like any other renewable energy project we own, from an accounting perspective, it is treated as “Financial Asset”, whereby we are considered strictly as a contractor during both the construction period and operating period.

3 As of the Approval Date.

4 Development Projects comprise Advanced Development (projects which are expected to begin construction within 13 to 24 months of the Approval Date) and Development (the rest of the projects in the development process).

5 Including the net proceeds from the IPO

