Silver Graphite Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Circuit Breakers Sparks Growth in $200 Million Industry

The global silver graphite market was valued at $119.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $204.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



The global silver graphite market was valued at $119.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $204.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Increasing demand for high-voltage electrical contacts is driving the demand for these types of silver graphite. A switch that completes or breaks circuits that alter an electrical current using a secondary, low-voltage power source. They carry greater circuit loads than relays, are directly connected to high-voltage feeds, don't interrupt short circuits like circuit breakers, and carry higher circuit loads than relays.

The surge in concern over continuous power supply is driving the demand for MCB, MCCB, and ACB. Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) is a circuit breaker that is used for protection where current ratings are lower. It can be used up to 125A circuits & like MCCBs it also offers protection against overload & short circuits through bimetal & solenoid. Increasing construction activities will further boost the demand for MCB and thus will boost the demand for silver graphite.



Earth leakage breakers are made up of these types of silver graphite. Current leakage is caused by faulty circuit design, poor installation, or damaged insulation. If this current leakage isn't found, it could cause electric shocks if someone accidentally contacts it. Priority is given to safety and security, particularly in regard to production procedures, infrastructure, and services that require little to no maintenance. The earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) is a safety tool for detecting earth leakage current and preventing electric shock.



Silver graphite tips with vertical graphite particle orientation are produced in a specific sequence: Extrusion to rods, cutting of double-thickness tips, burning out of graphite to a controlled layer thickness, and a second cutting to single tips. Such contact tips are especially well suited for applications that require, both a high weld resistance and a sufficiently high arc erosion resistance. For the attachment of silver graphite tips welding and brazing techniques are applied. silver graphite tips with vertical graphite orientation the contacts are assembled with single tips.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Circuit Breakers

Increased Demand from the Electrical Industry

Restraints

Environmental Impacts of Graphite Recycling

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Automotive Applications

Key Market Segments

By Graphite Structure

Vertical

Parallel

Random

By Type

1-5 µm

5-40 µm

20-160 µm

Others

By Application

Circuit Breakers

Contactors

Brushes

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

