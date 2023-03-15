Silver Graphite Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Circuit Breakers Sparks Growth in $200 Million Industry

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Graphite Market by Type, Graphite Structure, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silver graphite market was valued at $119.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $204.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Increasing demand for high-voltage electrical contacts is driving the demand for these types of silver graphite. A switch that completes or breaks circuits that alter an electrical current using a secondary, low-voltage power source. They carry greater circuit loads than relays, are directly connected to high-voltage feeds, don't interrupt short circuits like circuit breakers, and carry higher circuit loads than relays.
The surge in concern over continuous power supply is driving the demand for MCB, MCCB, and ACB. Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) is a circuit breaker that is used for protection where current ratings are lower. It can be used up to 125A circuits & like MCCBs it also offers protection against overload & short circuits through bimetal & solenoid. Increasing construction activities will further boost the demand for MCB and thus will boost the demand for silver graphite.
Earth leakage breakers are made up of these types of silver graphite. Current leakage is caused by faulty circuit design, poor installation, or damaged insulation. If this current leakage isn't found, it could cause electric shocks if someone accidentally contacts it. Priority is given to safety and security, particularly in regard to production procedures, infrastructure, and services that require little to no maintenance. The earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) is a safety tool for detecting earth leakage current and preventing electric shock.
Silver graphite tips with vertical graphite particle orientation are produced in a specific sequence: Extrusion to rods, cutting of double-thickness tips, burning out of graphite to a controlled layer thickness, and a second cutting to single tips. Such contact tips are especially well suited for applications that require, both a high weld resistance and a sufficiently high arc erosion resistance. For the attachment of silver graphite tips welding and brazing techniques are applied. silver graphite tips with vertical graphite orientation the contacts are assembled with single tips.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand for Circuit Breakers
- Increased Demand from the Electrical Industry
Restraints
- Environmental Impacts of Graphite Recycling
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand in Automotive Applications
