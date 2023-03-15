Silver Graphite Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Circuit Breakers Sparks Growth in $200 Million Industry

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Graphite Market by Type, Graphite Structure, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silver graphite market was valued at $119.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $204.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Increasing demand for high-voltage electrical contacts is driving the demand for these types of silver graphite. A switch that completes or breaks circuits that alter an electrical current using a secondary, low-voltage power source. They carry greater circuit loads than relays, are directly connected to high-voltage feeds, don't interrupt short circuits like circuit breakers, and carry higher circuit loads than relays.

The surge in concern over continuous power supply is driving the demand for MCB, MCCB, and ACB. Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) is a circuit breaker that is used for protection where current ratings are lower. It can be used up to 125A circuits & like MCCBs it also offers protection against overload & short circuits through bimetal & solenoid. Increasing construction activities will further boost the demand for MCB and thus will boost the demand for silver graphite.

Earth leakage breakers are made up of these types of silver graphite. Current leakage is caused by faulty circuit design, poor installation, or damaged insulation. If this current leakage isn't found, it could cause electric shocks if someone accidentally contacts it. Priority is given to safety and security, particularly in regard to production procedures, infrastructure, and services that require little to no maintenance. The earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) is a safety tool for detecting earth leakage current and preventing electric shock.

Silver graphite tips with vertical graphite particle orientation are produced in a specific sequence: Extrusion to rods, cutting of double-thickness tips, burning out of graphite to a controlled layer thickness, and a second cutting to single tips. Such contact tips are especially well suited for applications that require, both a high weld resistance and a sufficiently high arc erosion resistance. For the attachment of silver graphite tips welding and brazing techniques are applied. silver graphite tips with vertical graphite orientation the contacts are assembled with single tips.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the silver graphite market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing silver graphite market opportunities.
  • Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • An in-depth analysis of the silver graphite market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
  • The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global silver graphite market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Demand for Circuit Breakers
  • Increased Demand from the Electrical Industry

Restraints

  • Environmental Impacts of Graphite Recycling

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand in Automotive Applications

Key Market Segments
By Graphite Structure

  • Vertical
  • Parallel
  • Random

By Type

  • 1-5 µm
  • 5-40 µm
  • 20-160 µm
  • Others

By Application

  • Circuit Breakers
  • Contactors
  • Brushes
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Brazil
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Carbon Brush Company Private Limited
  • Modison Limited
  • Fabricast, Inc.
  • KARBOTECHNIK
  • Helwig Carbon Products, Inc.
  • Guilin Coninst Electrical & Electronic Material Co., Ltd.
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Tirupati Carbon Products PVT LTD.
  • St Marys Carbon
  • umicore

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages450
Forecast Period2021 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021$119.2 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$204.5 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: SILVER GRAPHITE MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: SILVER GRAPHITE MARKET, BY GRAPHITE STRUCTURE

CHAPTER 6: SILVER GRAPHITE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: SILVER GRAPHITE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Carbon Brush Company Private Limited
  • Modison Limited
  • Fabricast, Inc.
  • KARBOTECHNIK
  • Helwig Carbon Products, Inc.
  • Guilin Coninst Electrical & Electronic Material Co., Ltd.
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Tirupati Carbon Products PVT LTD.
  • St Marys Carbon
  • umicore

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myf98l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                Global Silver Graphite Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Precious Metals 
                            
                            
                                Silver
                            
                            
                                Silver Alloy
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data