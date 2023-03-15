Blink Charging Unveils Completely Redesigned Mobile EV Charger for Fleets and EV Driver Roadside Assistance

Faster, lighter, quieter, and more cost effective than before, Blink’s new portable EV charger provides EV fleets with range confidence and creates new service offering for roadside assistance providers

Miami Beach, FL, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the immediate availability of its redesigned Blink mobile charger. The freestanding charger is built to provide emergency charging for stranded electric vehicles, directly addressing the needs of EV fleet operators, roadside assistance providers, insurance companies, auto manufacturers, and public roadway assistance programs.

The Blink mobile charger is rated at 32 amps and charges an EV with up to 0.5 to 1 mile of range per minute, allowing a stranded vehicle to receive adequate charge to drive to the nearest EV charging station and eliminates the need for the vehicle to be towed. The mobile charger is capable of Wi-Fi connectivity allowing roadside providers to charge EV drivers a flat fee or per usage during a roadside event. The unit is compatible with all electric vehicles and Level 2 fleet vehicles, including all Tesla models.

“We are excited to introduce our all-new, innovative portable EV charger that is available now. This product creates confidence for EV drivers and fleet operators that there is a reliable and cost-effective solution for vehicle rescue and uptime,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “The Blink Portable Charger reaffirms to our members and customers that Blink is actively committed to providing freedom and flexibility for EV drivers while continuing to expand our charging station footprint globally, building the infrastructure needed to benefit the growing number of emerging EVs.”

“The vehicle roadside assistance market continues to grow with projected estimates to reach nearly $35 billion globally by 2030. With the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, service providers require a solution that addresses EV owner’s needs,” continued Farkas. “We are pleased that demand for this product is already showing strength.”

The traditional gas-powered EV charger delivers a significant reduction in weight, size, noise and cost, from its predecessor model, making it more compact, accessible, and transportable but with the same reliable experience as the previous generation unit.

For more information on the Blink Portable Charger, click here.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

Vice President of Investor Relations

VStelea@BlinkCharging.com

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

Jon Myers

Corporate Communications & Public Relations

JMyers@BlinkCharging.com

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 x266