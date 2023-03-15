Hallmark Media Signs EDO as Outcomes Measurement Partner, Reveals Strong Q4 Ad Performance

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Media and EDO , the TV outcomes company, today announced a measurement partnership focused on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ original scripted series and tentpole movie programming events – including Countdown to Christmas, New Year New Movies!, and Loveuary, and mystery franchises.



Hallmark consistently performs in the top 20% of linear cable network ad performance, per EDO data, with a noted increase in engagement in Q4 year-over-year. The network’s Countdown to Christmas primetime movie programming, which begins in October, launched Hallmark into the top 10% of cable networks in Q4 2022.

EDO analyzes real-time consumer behavioral data to help advertisers and publishers understand how and where ads generate interest with viewers. Hallmark will continue leveraging EDO to deliver ad outcomes and immediate proof-of-performance insights for custom integrations during Hallmark programming.

Ads during Hallmark movie premieres and new series episodes are 52% more likely to engage viewers than during the average Hallmark program, per EDO. The partnership has additionally uncovered key consumer engagement insights for the network’s original programming, including:

Countdown to Christmas programming accounted for 96% of Hallmark’s top-performing primetime programs in Q4 2022. The most engaging holiday themed Hallmark Channel movie in Q4 was Making Spirits Bright, which performed 79% better than the cable average for a primetime movie in Q4.





, Hallmark’s romance-filled February programming, kicked off with the Sweeter Than Chocolate movie premiere on February 4. The movie outperformed the average Q1 Hallmark program by almost 60% through mid-February. The mid-January premiere of new drama series The Way Home earned a spot in the top five cable primetime programs and continues to generate significant engagement above the average cable program.



“With our programming consistently delivering strong results, we are always looking for innovative solutions to further demonstrate the impact of our brand,” said Ed Georger, EVP, Ad Sales and Digital Media. “EDO’s granular, real-time insights will significantly help us reinforce the true value our audience brings to our advertising partners.”

“Hallmark is known for its storied seasonal movies, and we’ve only just begun uncovering actionable performance insights for both the network and its advertisers,” said Kevin Krim, President & CEO at EDO. “Hallmark joins the ranks of leading media companies who value predictive outcomes that go beyond basic reach metrics.”

Through the partnership, EDO will continue delivering real-time insights for Hallmark, including new original drama series Ride and the 10th season return of When Calls the Heart, which are slated to premiere this year.

About EDO, Inc.

EDO, Inc. is the TV outcomes company — a leading platform measuring predictive behaviors driven by Convergent TV advertising. By combining real-time engagement signals with world-class decision science, EDO data maximizes creative and media performance. We work with modern marketers at leading brands, TV networks, entertainment studios, and ad agencies. EDO's investment-grade data aligns advertising investments to business results - with detailed competitive, category, historical, and predictive intelligence. For industry intel, success stories, and top ads, visit EDO.com.

About Hallmark Media

Owned and operated by Hallmark Cards, Inc., Hallmark Media is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original content, including movies, scripted series, and annual specials. Hallmark Channel is also home to the popular annual holiday franchise Countdown to Christmas featuring a 24/7 lineup of holiday programming. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour cable network featuring a unique mix of new, original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network also features its own annual holiday programming franchise, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Drama showcases the rich legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame library and spotlights movies and series from Hallmark Media’s collection of original dramatic content. Hallmark Media is also home to Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s subscription streaming service, which offers commercial-free, feel-good movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and more, including exclusive content you can’t find anywhere else.