CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as the Official NewsWire for Outer Edge LA

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands is pleased to announce that Outer Edge LA , formerly known as NFT LA, designated CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) as the official newswire for their 2nd annual NFT & Web3 event. Outer Edge will be held from March 20th – 23rd, 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and L.A. Live.

Outer Edge is a one-of-a-kind event that enables meaningful co-creation in Web3 technologies, crypto and NFTs across a wide array of industries including sports, music, art, fashion, entertainment, blockchain, tech and gaming. The upcoming four-day conference promises to be an unforgettable experience and will cater to the creative curiosity of the thousands of artists, builders, creators, investors, enthusiasts, experts and innovators who are slated to be in attendance.

The event combines a world-class conference with an extravaganza-style festival experience steeped in entertainment, fascination and enlightenment. Outer Edge is uniquely designed to drive every single individual to thrive personally and showcase their contribution to shaping incredible structures, experiences and even civilizations through a newly connected community of energetic and like-minded people, collectively striving to push the envelope of Web3 technologies, adoption and use cases through community-driven activations.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, which boasted 3.5k+ attendees, 150+ partnerships with world-class brands, 350+ NFT brands, 25+ stunning performances by marquee entertainers, 150+ community events and 500+ community artists, Outer Edge 2023 is well-positioned to be the pinnacle of theoretical and practical know-how on everything crypto, NFT and Web3.

Attendees can dive deep with access to lively presentations, high-level talks and hot-topic panel discussions showcasing 250 world-renowned speakers with expertise in the most disruptive sectors. Invited luminaries will include a six-decade veteran of Hollywood - the Award-winning Actor, Director, Producer, Writer & Recording Artist, William Shatner , who has enthralled global audiences with his portrayal of characters as diverse as the iconic Captain Kirk, and swashbuckling though eccentric Denny Crane; Erick Calderon , Founder and CEO of Art Blocks; NBA All-Star and successful founder, Baron Davis ; Artist and Fortune Magazine Top 50 NFT Influencer Nicole Buffet ; Metta World Peace , Founder and Chairman of Artest Management Group; Blockchain Enthusiast and 10-times New York Times Best Selling Author, Neil Strauss ; Tom Bilyeu , Co-Founder and CEO, Impact Theory Studios; and Yat Sui , Co-Founder and Chairman at Animoca Brands.

The conference will also host high-impact workshops, inspirational storytelling sessions and educational events at the state-of-the-art main stage as well as fully equipped breakout stages.

Attendees will have the incredible opportunity to direct the future of Web3 and vie for a $10,000+ grand prize, as well as plenty of other rewards, by participating in the LA Hackathon alongside hundreds of other hackers and developers.

The Startup Arena will be the premier Web3 event on the West Coast with enterprises from the seed stage to Series A competing for startup glory by showcasing their disruptive business models and sharing their freshest insights.

At the fully integrated conference, community members will experience a truly pathbreaking world at the NFT-enabled fashion show, the All-Day exhibits at the WHALE Art Gallery, and the industry-leading expo which will showcase cutting-edge innovations in a variety of applications.

Attendees can look forward to plenty of networking opportunities to engage in meaningful conversations and build lasting relationships with top leaders, innovators and influencers in and out of the crypto space and take a journey into the city’s new role as a global conduit for the adoption while relishing LA’s distinctive atmosphere at scheduled meetups, exciting community parties, fun-filled happy hours and sensational nightlife events.

As the event’s official newswire, CCW is providing traditional wire-grade dissemination, article syndication, enhanced press release services and a total news coverage solution to generate widespread interest across target markets including investors, consumers, industry professionals and journalists. Leveraging its unique communications capabilities, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

As the corporate communications firm for the conference, IBN is leveraging its array of digital solutions to heighten recognition and further the outreach of invited speakers, sponsors and the overall event through an array of extensive online channels and multi-brand social media capabilities. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of online channels including 50+ IBN brands that collectively amplify reach to an audience of 2+ million.

“IBN’s CryptoCurrencyWire has established itself as a key leader in optimizing messaging related to Web3 technologies and ensuring effective delivery to target audiences,” said Zach Sekar, Co-Founder and Head of Events at Outer Edge. “The widespread network of publishers under the umbrella of IBN, such as TechMediaWire, is part of our strategy to spread the word on Outer Edge events and Web3 in general to broader audiences. We pleased to have IBN’s help to further drive recognition for participating companies, for our speakers and to raise the online profile of the event itself.”

“Outer Edge has proved to be a game changer in the Web3 and NFT landscape. We are thrilled that CryptoCurrencyWire is the official newswire for this year’s event and have enjoyed working with their talented, professional and energetic team,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director for IBN. “IBN and its brands are leveraging an extensive network of downstream specialist publishers to drive visibility among target audiences, both in the United States and internationally.”

Web3 technologies have marked a tectonic shift in virtually every field of human endeavour. With the unprecedented pace of innovation, continuously emerging use cases and the growing importance of customer-centric experiences in business strategy, strengthening domain knowledge and building concrete relationships is a necessity for both corporations and individuals.

Outer Edge LA is driving the democratization of pathbreaking innovation across the high-impact technological landscape. This in turn is cultivating a strong ecosystem of thought leaders, cultural influencers and pioneers towards building a united and global Web3 community.

To learn about the conference and register your place, visit: https://www.outeredge.live/tickets

About CCW

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via IBN to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where news, content and information about crypto converge.

