Aziyo Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) (“Aziyo”), a company that develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029

International Investors: 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13736040

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Aziyo website at https://investors.aziyo.com/.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo develops and commercializes biologic products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Aziyo’s mission is to humanize medical devices to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

