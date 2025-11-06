Elutia Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Closes $88 Million Sale of BioEnvelope Business to Boston Scientific Corporation; Funds NXT-41x Development

- Rapidly advancing NXT-41x to address significant unmet medical need for plastic and reconstructive surgery, which represents an estimated $1.5 billion U.S. market opportunity

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today provided a business update and financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Business Highlights:

BioEnvelope Business Sold to Boston Scientific Corporation for $88 Million: Transaction closed October 1, 2025, with proceeds used to eliminate debt and fund NXT-41x development program.

Transaction closed October 1, 2025, with proceeds used to eliminate debt and fund NXT-41x development program. Advancing Next-Generation Antibiotic-Eluting Biomatrix for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery : Leveraging its proven drug-eluting biologics platform, Elutia is progressing NXT-41x, a biomatrix that addresses infections and associated complications following mastectomy in the 1.5 billion U.S. market. FDA clearance of the base matrix anticipated in 2H26 and drug-eluting version anticipated in 1H27.

: Leveraging its proven drug-eluting biologics platform, Elutia is progressing NXT-41x, a biomatrix that addresses infections and associated complications following mastectomy in the 1.5 billion U.S. market. FDA clearance of the base matrix anticipated in 2H26 and drug-eluting version anticipated in 1H27. Addressing Significant Problem with Serious Unmet Need : With one in three patients facing serious complications from breast reconstruction, combined with the high cost of treatment, Elutia is harnessing its drug-eluting platform solution to attack the most prevalent cause of implant failure.

: With one in three patients facing serious complications from breast reconstruction, combined with the high cost of treatment, Elutia is harnessing its drug-eluting platform solution to attack the most prevalent cause of implant failure. Strengthened Balance Sheet : Completed sale of the BioEnvelope business provides capital to fully fund development and launch of NXT-41x platform without the need for shareholder dilution.

: Completed sale of the BioEnvelope business provides capital to fully fund development and launch of NXT-41x platform without the need for shareholder dilution. Medtech Leader Joins Board : Guido J. Neels, Operating Partner at EW Healthcare Partners and former Chief Operating Officer of Guidant Corporation, appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

: Guido J. Neels, Operating Partner at EW Healthcare Partners and former Chief Operating Officer of Guidant Corporation, appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Scientific Evidence: Data published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine show that drug-eluting biologic materials support healthy, vascularized tissue regeneration while providing local drug delivery, demonstrating the platform’s potential for surgical applications.

Data published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine show that drug-eluting biologic materials support healthy, vascularized tissue regeneration while providing local drug delivery, demonstrating the platform’s potential for surgical applications. Legacy Litigation Substantially Resolved: Settled an additional seven FiberCel cases, leaving only six cases unresolved and significantly reducing expected litigation expenses going forward.



“Behind every breast reconstruction is a woman overcoming cancer,” said Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Elutia. “Incredibly, infection remains one of the biggest barriers to recovery, impacting 15–20% of reconstruction cases. Our antibiotic-eluting technology is designed to prevent infection from occurring in the first place. The Elutia CRU is laser-focused on this goal, fully resourced, and moving fast to deliver a game-changing solution that helps women everywhere thrive without compromise.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period of 2024:

Overall net sales were $3.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in Q3 2024. Net sales in both periods exclude contributions from the BioEnvelope business.

Net sales of SimpliDerm were $2.4 million, compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2024.

Net sales of Cardiovascular products were $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million in Q3 2024.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis was 55.8%, compared to 48.9%

Adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure which excludes non-cash amortization of intangibles) was 63.9%, compared to 56.3%. A reconciliation of GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Total operating expenses were $7.1 million, compared to $11.0 million.

Loss from operations was $5.2 million, compared to $9.2 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $0.4 million, compared to net income of $3.3 million.

Net loss from discontinued operations was $3.5 million, compared to net loss of $2.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure that excludes from net loss certain non-operating, non-cash and non-recurring items) was a loss of $2.7 million, approximately the same compared to the year ago period. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Cash balance as of September 30, 2025, was $4.7 million. On October 1, 2025, Elutia received $80.3 million in connection with the closing of the BioEnvelope business divestiture to Boston Scientific Corporation. Approximately $27.8 million of the proceeds were used at closing to pay in full and terminate Elutia’s loan facility with SWK Funding, LLC. Additionally, $8 million is held in escrow for a period of twelve months as a customary indemnity holdback.



ELUTIA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in thousands) Assets September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,721 $ 13,239 Accounts receivable, net 3,553 2,276 Inventory 2,011 1,931 Insurance receivables of litigation costs 4,561 4,760 Prepaid expense and other current assets 539 1,986 Current assets of discontinued operations 2,993 1,980 Total current assets 18,378 26,172 Property and equipment, net 2,054 671 Intangible assets, net 1,800 2,600 Operating lease right-of-use assets, and other 2,565 179 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 4,610 6,505 Total assets $ 29,407 $ 36,127 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 13,872 $ 11,253 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 1,250 Current portion of revenue interest obligation 5,500 4,400 Contingent liability for legal proceedings 16,383 20,432 Current operating lease liabilities 222 144 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 357 316 Total current liabilities 41,334 37,795 Long-term debt 21,103 22,603 Long-term revenue interest obligation 3,910 5,490 Warrant liability 4,030 16,076 Other long-term liabilities 2,814 16 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 134 407 Total liabilities 73,325 82,387 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 42 35 Additional paid-in capital 203,044 183,298 Accumulated deficit (247,004 ) (229,593 ) Total stockholders' deficit (43,918 ) (46,260 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 29,407 $ 36,127





ELUTIA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 3,323 $ 3,662 $ 9,022 $ 11,651 Cost of goods sold 1,470 1,871 4,340 6,258 Gross profit 1,853 1,791 4,682 5,393 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,601 1,241 3,863 3,791 General and administrative 3,519 4,340 10,792 13,828 Research and development 1,088 702 2,948 2,271 Litigation costs, net 853 4,683 7,429 8,757 Total operating expenses 7,061 10,966 25,032 28,647 Loss from operations (5,208 ) (9,175 ) (20,350 ) (23,254 ) Interest expense 265 131 (42 ) 796 Other (income) expense, net (5,098 ) (12,653 ) (10,971 ) 14,135 Income (loss) before provision of income taxes (375 ) 3,347 (9,337 ) (38,185 ) Provision for income taxes 8 8 24 5 Net loss from continuing operations (383 ) 3,339 (9,361 ) (38,190 ) Loss from discontinued operations (3,485 ) (2,053 ) (8,050 ) (6,698 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,868 ) $ 1,286 $ (17,411 ) $ (44,888 ) Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.43 ) $ (1.65 ) Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.65 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 42,431,314 32,520,134 40,965,925 27,132,216 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 46,957,199 35,520,938 45,492,271 27,132,216





ELUTIA INC. NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 3,323 $ 3,662 $ 9,022 $ 11,651 Gross profit 1,853 1,791 4,682 5,393 Intangible asset amortization expense 269 270 807 808 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 2,122 $ 2,061 $ 5,489 $ 6,201 Gross margin 55.8 % 48.9 % 51.9 % 46.3 % Adjusted gross margin percentage (Non-GAAP) 63.9 % 56.3 % 60.8 % 53.2 % ELUTIA INC. EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (3,868 ) $ 1,286 $ (17,411 ) $ (44,888 ) Interest expense(1) 265 131 (42 ) 796 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8 8 24 5 Depreciation and amortization 279 280 877 843 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) (Non-GAAP) (3,316 ) 1,705 (16,552 ) (43,244 ) Loss from discontinued operations(2) 3,485 2,053 8,050 6,698 Stock-based compensation 1,334 1,530 3,450 5,880 Litigation costs, net(3) 853 4,683 7,429 8,757 (Gain) loss on revaluation of warrant liability(4) (5,098 ) (12,653 ) (12,518 ) 15,321 Warrant issuance expenses - - 105 257 Loss (gain) on revaluation of revenue interest obligation(5) - - 1,442 (1,442 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (2,742 ) $ (2,682 ) $ (8,594 ) $ (7,773 ) (1) Represents interest expense recorded on the revenue interest obligation and financed insurance premiums.

(2) Represents the financial results of the BioEnvelope business sold to Boston Scientific on October 1, 2025.

(3) Represents litigation costs consisting primarily of legal fees and the estimated and actual costs to resolve the outstanding FiberCel and VBM litigation cases offset by the amounts recovered and recoverable under insurance.

(4) Represents the non-cash revaluation of Common Warrants and Prefunded Warrants issued in connection with a private offering in September 2023 and registered direct offerings in June 2024 and February 2025.

(5) Represents the non-cash revaluation of the revenue interest obligation. At each reporting period, the value of the revenue interest obligation is re-measured based on current estimates of future payments, with changes to be recorded in the consolidated statements of operations using the catch-up method.





