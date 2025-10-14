Elutia to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference on Tuesday, October 21

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference in San Diego on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET).

LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Click here

Elutia management will also participate in 1x1 investor meetings. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a meeting may contact an LD Micro representative or email IR@elutia.com.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

