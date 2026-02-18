Where Purpose Meets Performance: Elutia Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification™

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the leading organization that evaluates workplace culture through a standardized, anonymous employee survey methodology developed over 30 years of research. The certification recognizes organizations with high-trust workplace cultures, where sustained engagement and retention support consistent execution in regulated, innovation-driven industries.

“Elutia isn’t for everyone,” said Dana Yoo, PhD, VP of Product Development. “The bar is high, and the work is hard. But the first time I saw our technology used in surgery, I understood why. This wasn’t an experiment. It was someone’s future. It’s demanding, but if you want your work to matter, there’s no place better.” Dr. Yoo has been with Elutia for six years. Over her career she has developed advanced biologic products across multiple therapeutic areas, from orthopedics to wound care, and most recently led the development of EluPro™, which was acquired by Boston Scientific for $88 million.

Elutia’s team is defined by a simple standard: excellence. Elutia hires for intellect and drive, and people stay because of the mission and the team. That commitment is reflected in the depth and stability of the organization. Women comprise 54% of the workforce and 62% of leadership roles. Half of Elutia’s team members hold advanced degrees, and one-third hold doctorates. In a company founded just 10 years ago, a median tenure of 6.3 years reflects continuity throughout the company’s evolution.

“This team executes,” said Fletcher Brehler, Senior Director, Strategic Marketing. “We debate hard, align fast, and move. This isn’t chaos dressed up as innovation. It’s disciplined professionals who know exactly what we’re building and why. That kind of clarity is rare, and it makes even the hardest challenges fun.” Fletcher has been with Elutia for seven years and has been a driving force behind the product launch and success of the SimpliDerm business unit.

“Elutia is special because of the CRU,” said Michelle Williams, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. “We hold ourselves to uncompromising standards because our patients depend on it. Our mission to humanize medicine so patients can thrive without compromise requires developing first-in-class products and disciplined regulatory execution. It’s hard, but for those who want their efforts to truly matter, Elutia is more than a great place to work. For me, it’s the only place.” Dr. Williams is a co-founder and corporate officer of Elutia and has, over her career, invented and brought products to market that have generated more than $1.5 billion in sales.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. This data-driven certification identifies high-trust cultures that typically achieve 50% lower turnover and significantly outperform industry benchmarks for performance.

