Navitas New Distribution Deal with Richardson Electronics Expands Americas Footprint for Next-Gen SiC Semiconductors

TORRANCE, Calif. and LAFOX, Ill., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced a distribution agreement with Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RELL) covering next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors for the Americas.

Richardson Electronics will focus on Navitas’ world-leading GeneSiC™ power MOSFETs and MPS™ diodes that are rated from 650 V – 6.5 kV. Patented trench-assisted planar-gate technology delivers the lowest R DS(ON) at high temperature and the lowest energy losses at high speeds.

Devices in the broad GeneSiC portfolio are ideal for a number of applications including but not limited to renewable energy and storage, motor drives, induction heating and welding, battery charging, automotive, and high voltage DC-DC conversion.

Features:

G3R™ technology for +15 to 18V gate drives

Superior Q G x R DS(ON) figure of merit

x R figure of merit Lowest R DS(ON) variation with temperature

variation with temperature Low gate charge and device capacitances

Broad portfolio, with over 100 parts

Easy to parallel for high-power applications

Benefits:

Cooler, smaller, lighter circuits and systems

Superior robustness, quality, and reliability

Fast time-to-prototype, and fast time-to-market



“Navitas’ GeneSiC SiC MOSFETs and MPS rectifiers have proven themselves as the new industry benchmark in performance, robustness, and reliability the world over. Navitas recognizes Richardson’s long-term partnerships, technical knowledge and robust customer support to American customers who demand high end power semiconductor products,” said Dr. Ranbir Singh, Executive Vice President at Navitas. “GeneSiC MOSFETs and MPS diodes are a perfect fit for Richardson's market strongholds of renewable energy, industrial, medical, transportation, and energy storage.”

“For years Richardson has developed an excellent portfolio of power management components and engineered solutions. Adding Navitas as a key technology partner is an excellent addition to supporting our customers’ needs,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager Power Microwave and Green Energy Solutions Group. “Their products are world class and provide disruptive technology to our customers looking for superb hard-switching components with excellent lead-times.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar / energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units and 9 million SiC have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only GaN 20-year warranty . Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ® -certified.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5003b95-571b-4402-8b5c-e455392469c0



