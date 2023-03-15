Emulsifiers Market Estimated to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emulsifiers market size is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising need for emulsifiers in developing nations like India, China, Brazil, and others is due to the increased demand for processed food and beverages and the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry. Also, the rising awareness of health and wellness is driving demand for natural and organic emulsifiers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240653061

Browse in-depth TOC on “Emulsifiers Market”

251 - Market Data Tables

48 - Figures

260 - Pages

List of Key Players in Emulsifiers Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US) Cargill, Incorporated (US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Kerry Group plc (Republic of Ireland) Solvay (Belgium) Royal DSM (Netherlands) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US) Corbion (Netherlands) DOW (US) Nouryon (Netherlands) CLARIANT (Switzerland) Others.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Emulsifiers Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for processed food and beverages Challenges: Raw material sourcing Restraint: Usage of alternatives ingredients Opportunity: Growing demand for plant-based emulsifiers

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on the source, synthetic is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022. Based on application, food segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022. Based on region, Europe is estimated to have the second largest market share for emulsifiers in 2022

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=240653061

Emulsifiers are substances that help in mixing two immiscible (unmixable) liquids to produce an emulsion, such as oil and water. An emulsion is a mixture of two liquids that are often incompatible but can be stabilised and mixed uniformly with the help of an emulsifying agent. An emulsifier coats the liquid droplets in a mixture to prevent them from re-aggregating and separating. In order to allow the two liquids to mix and stay mixed, emulsifiers work by lowering the surface tension at the interface between them. This creates a stable dispersion of one liquid in the other.

Based on source, the emulsifiers market is segmented into synthetic and bio-based. The bio-based segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bio-based emulsifiers are a type of emulsifier that is derived from natural sources such as plants, seeds, and fatty acids. A wide range of emulsifiers are bio-based and made from plant or animal tissues. Bio-based emulsifiers are derived from plant-based sources such as lecithin from soybeans, xanthan gum from corn, and carrageenan from seaweed. Most of the emulsifiers have a hydrated lyophilic colloid arrangement that forms a multi-molecular layer around the mixture of droplets.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=240653061

Based on application, the emulsifiers market is segmented into food, cosmetics & personal care, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, and others. The food segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Food emulsifiers are also known as emulgents. A classic example of a natural emulsion is milk. Other natural emulsifiers include proteins and phospholipids. Egg is also frequently used as an emulsifier. Some emulsifiers like magnesium stearate, sodium, potassium, and calcium salts of fatty acids act as anti-caking agents. Sorbitan monostearate act as an emulsifier as well as stabilizer.

The key manufacturers of emulsifiers include BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Republic of Ireland), Solvay (Belgium), Royal DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US), Corbion (Netherlands), DOW (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and CLARIANT (Switzerland).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Surfactants Market