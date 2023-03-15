Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2022 on March 15, 2023.  In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $175.0 million, or $8.69 per diluted share, and revenue of $239.1 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $48.5 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, and revenue of $222.3 million, for the third quarter of 2022.  Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter includes a tax benefit of $110.5 million primarily driven from the recognition of a worthless stock deduction in the U.S. related to deductible outside basis differences in certain domestic subsidiaries. 

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s net income from continuing operations was $291.0 million, or $14.49 per diluted share, and revenue of $884.0 million.  This compares to net income from continuing operations of $147.0 million in the combined year of 2021 on revenue of $694.7 million.  The combined year of 2021 included $335.6 million of income related to reorganization items.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $79.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 6% compared to $75.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $282.1 million compared to $126.2 million in the combined year of 2021.  Refer to page 12 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m extremely proud of our team’s execution during the quarter delivering a strong finish to an outstanding 2022 for Superior. Our leadership’s commitment to free cash flow generation, businesses critical to our customers, and operational excellence enabled us to achieve our transformative strategic objectives including the $250 million distribution to shareholders in December, our debt free balance sheet and strong competitive positions, especially in our Rentals segment.

While we certainly benefited from a more favorable commodity price environment, our experienced and knowledgeable teams also effectively mitigated inflation and significant supply chain challenges with a disciplined approach to our businesses and processes aimed to deliver exceptional, sustainable performance through our industry’s cycles.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $49.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to revenue of $49.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.  Increases in market share and price for our premium drill pipe business were offset by a reduction in hydraulic workover activity and well control activity within our Well Services segment.

U.S. offshore revenue was $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 18% compared to revenue of $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.  This change was primarily driven by the delivery of a large Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Project in our completion services business unit. 

International revenue was $117.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 5% compared to revenue of $111.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.  This increase was driven by increased tool rentals within our premium drill pipe business and an increase in well control activity in Latin America within the Well Services segment. 

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $105.9 million, a 1% increase compared to revenue of $104.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.  Adjusted EBITDA of $62.6 million contributed 69% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs.  Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 5) within Rentals was 59%, a 2% decrease from the third quarter margin of 61% driven by startup costs to ready accommodations units for deployment and reduction in activity in Canada for our bottom hole assembly business.

The Well Services segment revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $133.2 million, a 13% increase compared to revenue of $117.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.  Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.7 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22%, roughly equal to the third quarter. An increase in margins for our completions services business was offset by lower well control margins internationally.

Calendar Year 2022 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in 2022 was $402.9 million, a 40% increase compared to revenue of $287.0 million in 2021. The increase was driven by higher utilization and price of our premium drill pipe and bottom hole assembly inventory across all regions.  This was partially offset by the exit of our non-core US accommodations business in late-2021.  Adjusted EBITDA of $237.7 million contributed 71% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs.  Full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Margin within Rentals was 59%, a 9% increase from the 2021 margin of 50%.  The increase in margins was primarily driven by higher prices and utilization for our rentals businesses. 

The Well Services segment revenue in 2022 was $481.0 million, an 18% increase compared to revenue of $407.6 million in 2021. Revenues increased with greater industry activity across all regions, with non-core divestitures offsetting much of this increase.  Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 was $95.8 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 20%, a 12% increase from the 2021 margin of 8%.  This increase was driven by higher activity in our completion services business unit, as well as the divestiture of non-core, low-margin businesses within the segment. 

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $339.1 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $85.1 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility at December 31, 2022.

Total cash proceeds received during the fourth quarter of 2022 from the disposal of all of our remaining shares of Select were $21.3 million, and we received $4.0 million in proceeds from the sale of non-core assets. Proceeds from the sale of non-core assets in the third quarter of 2022 were $31.2 million.  No shares of Select were sold during the third quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, proceeds from the sale of non-core assets were $50.4 million and we received $34.7 million from the sale of Select shares.  In the combined year of 2021 we received proceeds from the sale of non-core assets of $98.3 million and $4.1 million from the sale of Select shares.    

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free cash flow (net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures) for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $30.5 million compared to $31.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.  Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $109.6 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, our Board declared a special cash dividend of $12.45 per share on our outstanding Class A common stock. The special dividend, which totaled $250.0 million, was paid on December 28, 2022.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.9 million compared to $22.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $65.8 million for the full year 2022.  Approximately 79% of total 2022 capital expenditures were for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 81% was invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

Regarding 2023 guidance, we expect the first quarter 2023 results of our Rentals segment to be in-line with fourth quarter 2022 results.  Our Well Services segment will be down, based on the non-repeat of a very strong fourth quarter from our completion services business unit.  We expect first quarter revenue to come in between $210 million to $220 million and first quarter Adjusted EBITDA should be between $62 million and $70 million. 

In regards to full year 2023 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $750 million to $850 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $260 million to $330 million.  Depreciation expense for 2023 is expected to align with annualized fourth quarter 2022 results.  Full year capital spending is expected to be in a range of $75 million to $90 million.

Strategic Outlook

We continue to explore alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including through potential merger or acquisition opportunities. As part of this process, we remain in and continue to pursue preliminary or exploratory dialogue with various potential counterparties. Resources will be allocated accordingly should strategic alternatives, including meaningful consolidation opportunities, become actionable in 2023.  Our Board has not set a timetable or made any decisions related to further actions or potential strategic alternatives at this time. Additionally, any potential transaction would depend upon entry into definitive agreements with a potential counterparty on terms acceptable to us.  There can be no assurance that we will enter any such transaction or consummate or pursue any transaction or other strategic alternative.

As we focus our financial strength, flexibility, and leading market position on converting operating margins to free cash flow generation, we will continue to be opportunistic and disciplined in our approach to growth and strategic capital expenditure allocations intended to support our well established brands.

We are striving to build a sustainable future through our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Our Shared Core Values are critical to achieving our ESG goals and helping our customers, suppliers, and business partners achieve theirs. We continue to advance our ESG initiatives for the benefit of stakeholders with plans to publish our inaugural 2023 Sustainability Report in 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com. To access via phone, participants can register for the call here,  where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until March 20, 2024 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues.  For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 12 and 13 of this press release.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers or other strategic partners, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for any subsequent interim period, and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(in thousands, except earnings per share amounts) 
(unaudited) 
  
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2022  2021(1) 
                
Revenues $239,103  $198,436  $222,287  $883,960  $694,682 
                
Cost of revenues  127,522   125,100   116,081   476,951   452,025 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  20,121   61,603   20,508   98,060   228,217 
General and administrative expenses  34,204   33,158   31,841   128,294   128,627 
Restructuring expenses  1,934   2,419   1,223   6,375   24,222 
Other (gains) and losses, net  1,129   17,458   (13,397)  (29,134)  16,726 
Income (loss) from operations  54,193   (41,302)  66,031   203,414   (155,135)
                
Other income (expense):               
Interest income (expense), net  5,702   937   3,373   11,713   2,533 
Reorganization items, net  -   -   -   -   335,560 
Other income (expense)  4,558   (629)  (6,838)  (1,804)  (9,233)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  64,453   (40,994)  62,566   213,323   173,725 
Income tax benefit (expense)  110,532   17,748   (14,058)  77,719   (26,705)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  174,985   (23,246)  48,508   291,042   147,020 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax  (4,389)  (6,102)  17   (4,577)  (40,421)
Net income (loss) $170,596  $(29,348) $48,525  $286,465  $106,599 
                
Income (loss) per share -basic               
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $8.73     $2.42  $14.53    
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax  (0.22)     -   (0.22)   
Net income (loss) $8.51     $2.42  $14.31    
                
Income (loss) per share - diluted:               
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $8.69     $2.41  $14.49    
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax  (0.21)     0.01   (0.23)   
Net income (loss) $8.48     $2.42  $14.26    
                
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic  20,049      20,024   20,024    
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted  20,125      20,090   20,087    
                
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. 
  
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
 ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $258,999  $314,974 
Accounts receivable, net  249,808   182,432 
Income taxes receivable  6,665   5,099 
Prepaid expenses  17,299   15,861 
Inventory  65,587   60,603 
Investment in equity securities  -   25,735 
Other current assets  6,276   6,701 
Assets held for sale  11,978   37,528 
Total current assets  616,612   648,933 
Property, plant and equipment, net  282,376   356,274 
Notes receivable  69,679   60,588 
Restricted cash  80,108   79,561 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  18,797   25,154 
Noncurrent deferred tax assets  97,492   1,894 
Other long-term assets, net  25,948   27,104 
Total assets $1,191,012  $1,199,508 
       
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $31,570  $43,080 
Accrued expenses  116,575   108,610 
Income taxes payable  11,682   8,272 
Current portion of decommissioning liability  9,770   - 
Liabilities held for sale  3,349   5,607 
Total current liabilities  172,946   165,569 
Decommissioning liabilities  150,901   190,380 
Deferred income taxes  3,388   12,441 
Operating lease liability  14,634   19,193 
Other long-term liabilities  66,259   70,192 
Total liabilities  408,128   457,775 
Total stockholders' equity  782,884   741,733 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,191,012  $1,199,508 


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
             
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2022  2022  2021(1) 
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net income $170,596  $48,525  $286,465  $106,599 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  20,121   20,508   98,060   261,860 
Reorganization items, net  -   -   -   (354,279)
Other non-cash items  (108,654)  (5,807)  (136,819)  48,645 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  (28,672)  (9,445)  (72,290)  1,442 
Net cash from operating activities  53,391   53,781   175,416   64,267 
             
Cash flows from investing activities            
Payments for capital expenditures  (22,883)  (22,387)  (65,784)  (37,187)
Proceeds from sales of assets  3,962   31,231   50,376   98,280 
Proceeds from sales of equity securities  21,319   -   34,685   4,099 
Net cash from investing activities  2,398   8,844   19,277   65,192 
             
Cash flows from financing activities            
Distributions to Shareholders  (249,986)  -   (249,986)  - 
Other  (135)  -   (135)  (3,419)
Net cash from financing activities  (250,121)  -   (250,121)  (3,419)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  -   -   -   311 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (194,332)  62,625   (55,428)  126,351 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  533,439   470,814   394,535   268,184 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $339,107  $533,439  $339,107  $394,535 
             
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow            
Net cash from operating activities $53,391  $53,781  $175,416  $64,267 
Payments for capital expenditures  (22,883)  (22,387)  (65,784)  (37,187)
Free Cash Flow $30,508  $31,394  $109,632  $27,080 
             
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. 
  
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT 
(in thousands, except per share data) 
(unaudited) 
                
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2022  2021(1) 
 U.S. land               
Rentals $43,316  $29,907  $39,673  $160,742  $92,349 
Well Services  6,051   4,588   9,808   24,558   23,512 
 Total U.S. land  49,367   34,495   49,481   185,300   115,861 
                
 U.S. offshore               
Rentals  33,968   27,356   37,829   140,881   111,842 
Well Services  38,349   24,661   23,609   122,848   100,783 
 Total U.S. offshore  72,317   52,017   61,438   263,729   212,625 
                
 International               
Rentals  28,616   25,530   27,055   101,319   82,843 
Well Services  88,803   86,394   84,313   333,612   283,353 
 Total International  117,419   111,924   111,368   434,931   366,196 
 Total Revenues $239,103  $198,436  $222,287  $883,960  $694,682 
                
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. 
  
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
                
                
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2022  2021(1) 
 Revenues               
Rentals $105,900  $82,793  $104,557  $402,942  $287,034 
Well Services  133,203   115,643   117,730   481,018   407,648 
Corporate and other  -   -   -   -   - 
Total Revenues $239,103  $198,436  $222,287  $883,960  $694,682 
                
 Loss from Operations               
Rentals $50,001  $2,309  $56,291  $183,636  $(13,149)
Well Services  20,998   (25,560)  26,249   84,529   (59,913)
Corporate and other  (16,806)  (18,051)  (16,509)  (64,751)  (82,073)
Total loss from Operations $54,193  $(41,302) $66,031  $203,414  $(155,135)
                
 Adjusted EBITDA               
Rentals $62,633  $44,179  $64,141  $237,663  $144,774 
Well Services  28,738   9,511   25,179   95,819   32,323 
Corporate and other  (11,467)  (13,581)  (14,232)  (51,421)  (50,896)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $79,904  $40,109  $75,088  $282,061  $126,201 
                
 Adjusted EBITDA Margin               
Rentals  59%  53%  61%  59%  50%
Well Services  22%  8%  21%  20%  8%
Corporate and other n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a  n/a 
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin  33%  20%  34%  32%  18%
                
                
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. 
  
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
                
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2022  2021(1) 
                
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $174,985  $(23,246) $48,508  $291,042  $147,020 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  20,121   61,603   20,508   98,060   228,217 
Interest (income) expense, net  (5,702)  (937)  (3,373)  (11,713)  (2,533)
Income taxes  (110,532)  (17,748)  14,058   (77,719)  26,705 
Reorganization items  -   -   -   -   (335,560)
Restructuring expenses  1,934   2,419   1,223   6,375   24,222 
Other  gains (losses), net  1,129   17,458   (13,397)  (29,134)  16,726 
Other (income) expense  (4,558)  629   6,838   1,804   9,233 
Other adjustments (2)  2,527   (69)  723   3,346   12,171 
Adjusted EBITDA $79,904  $40,109  $75,088  $282,061  $126,201 
                
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes.  Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments. 
  
  
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. 
  
(2) Other adjustments relate to normal recurring gains and losses from the disposal of assets, which are comprised primarily of machinery and equipment. 
  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT 
(in thousands) 
(unaudited) 
  
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2022  2021(1) 
 Rentals               
Income (loss) from operations $50,001  $2,309  $56,291  $183,636  $(13,149)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  12,632   40,469   12,554   58,731   156,522 
Restructuring expenses  -   -   -   -   - 
Other adjustments  -   1,401   (4,704)  (4,704)  1,401 
Adjusted EBITDA  62,633   44,179   64,141   237,663   144,774 
                
 Wells Services               
Income (loss) from operations  20,998   (25,560)  26,249   84,529   (59,913)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  6,551   19,083   6,900   34,841   64,740 
Restructuring expenses  -   -   -   -   - 
Other adjustments  1,189   15,988   (7,970)  (23,551)  27,496 
Adjusted EBITDA  28,738   9,511   25,179   95,819   32,323 
                
 Corporate               
Income (loss) from operations  (16,806)  (18,051)  (16,509)  (64,751)  (82,073)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  938   2,051   1,054   4,488   6,955 
Restructuring expenses  1,934   2,419   1,223   6,375   24,222 
Other adjustments  2,467   -   -   2,467   - 
Adjusted EBITDA  (11,467)  (13,581)  (14,232)  (51,421)  (50,896)
                
 Total               
Income (loss) from operations  54,193   (41,302)  66,031   203,414   (155,135)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion  20,121   61,603   20,508   98,060   228,217 
Restructuring expenses  1,934   2,419   1,223   6,375   24,222 
Other adjustments  3,656   17,389   (12,674)  (25,788)  28,897 
Adjusted EBITDA $79,904  $40,109  $75,088  $282,061  $126,201 
                
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure.  For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022. 
  

