Lifeist Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Secured Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of secured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $100,000 (the “Funded Amount”). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to help fuel expansion of Lifeist’s cannabis and nutraceuticals businesses, CannMart, Inc (“CannMart”) and Mira Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), and general corporate purposes.



“Our ability to raise this growth capital at a premium to the current share price is directly tied to the recent progress CannMart has made with its in-house concentrates brand Roilty, and is a great vote of confidence in our cannabis business,” commented Meni Morim, Lifeist’s CEO. “Recent financial market challenges have made liquidity increasingly important. Lifeist is better capitalized today as we continue our path to profitability.”

The Debentures sold in the Offering carry a principal amount of $117,647 including an original issuance discount of 15% (“Principal Amount”), will not bear interest, and mature on March 15, 2024 (the “Maturity Date”). Holders of the Debentures will be entitled to convert the Funded Amount of the Debentures at any time on or prior to the Maturity Date into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.065 (the “Conversion Price”), subject to standard adjustments. The repayment of the Principal Amount of the Debentures will be secured by a security agreement over specific equipment of the Company. This Offering is part of an offering by the Company of Debentures to raise up to a maximum of $450,000‎ to be completed in one or more tranches as the Company may determine. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed, whether in whole or in part.

There are no warrants and no finders fees associated with the Offering. Closing of the Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

The Debentures were offered and sold by private placement in Canada pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vaporizers, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Contacts

Meni Morim, Lifeist Wellness Inc., CEO

Matt Chesler, CFA, FNK IR, Investor Relations

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

