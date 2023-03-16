NetNut Ramps Up Enterprise Monthly Subscription Across Asia

Last Two Months Has Shown Growing Demand and Accelerated Adoption for NetNut's Network in Asia, with Approximately Tripled Monthly Subscriptions

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions, today announced that its Enterprise Internet Access arm, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), broadens its presence across Asia with record in usage volumes of its robust data access network.

Recent months' subscriptions by customers and network engagements in the region indicate acceleration in the adoption rate among e-Commerce, travel-tech, and advertisement companies that are seeking to expand data accessibility to support their business by using advanced data solutions. Alongside new customers, NetNut has experienced increases in existing customers' activities, including a customer increasing its usage of NetNut’s network with approximately $150,000 in monthly subscription.

"In late 2021, we first established our footprint in the Asia market. Since then, we have experienced rapid growth in our network's usage and the number of customers, which has peaked in recent months, resulting in record activity volumes and income for NetNut. NetNut is one of the strongest and best-known brands in its field in North America and Europe and we are excited about ramping up our costumer traction and engagement in Asia as well. We attribute the onboarding of new customers to meaningful partnerships we have established and the high level of customer satisfaction with our network's performances and offerings, which has resulted in customers' growing retention, spike in new directed traffic to our network and an increase in customers' spending," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum.

"We feel well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for data and internet access solutions, as the market continues to develop and expand. In order to support scaling up our activities in Asia, we expanded our sales team for the region, which has already resulted in new large customers. " Daniel added.

NetNut offers a global web data collection cloud service, based on its proprietary traffic optimization and routing technology and network. During 2022, NetNut doubled its network’s infrastructure, which is now able to support and process billions of client requests.

NetNut continues to generate revenue growth quarter after quarter and is cash flow positive.



About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company's previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected ramp up and engagement by NetNut in Asia, as well as NetNut’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for data and internet access solutions and to generate revenue growth. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

