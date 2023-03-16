Blink Charging Announces Contract with United States Postal Service to Provide EV Charging Stations and Network Services for Growing EV Fleet

Following a competitive solicitation process, Blink was awarded a contract to provide the US Postal Service Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment.

Miami Beach, Fla., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced it was awarded an IDIQ contract by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to sell up to 41,500 EV charging units to support EV charging infrastructure for the USPS as part of its vehicle electrification strategy.

“We are honored to be selected by the US Postal Service to provide our reliable and advanced EV charging stations and ancillary network services for their growing fleet of electric vehicles and we applaud their efforts to modernize and make the move towards a sustainable and efficient electric fleet,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “The Postal Service’s recent announcement of purchasing more EVs and building the necessary charging infrastructure is another step in developing a complete transition in going electric. This move towards electrification sets a precedent that we are hopeful all fleet owners will follow.”

Blink will provide its Series 7 dual-port charger that features up to 80 amps of power at each port. These fast Level 2 AC chargers allow two vehicles to charge simultaneously on the Universal J1772 connector, at 19.2kW. The NEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosure allows flexible installation either indoors or outdoors. The compact form factor allows for ideal placement with mounting options on a wall or pedestal. Standard 18-foot charging cables (or the optional 25-foot upgrade) can reach around any vehicle, or between parking spaces, allowing greater flexibility for postal locations.

Blink offers a broad range of fleet products and services to bring sustainable practices and green initiatives to fleet facilities and create a reliable and ready fleet system. These products and services include innovative hardware and management software that connects vehicles, drivers and EV chargers, and the ability to build on existing EV charging infrastructure, maximize savings on cost with power management controls, and save on lifetime vehicle maintenance cost.

