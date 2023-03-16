Versaterm Public Safety Strengthens Its Portfolio with the Acquisition of IAPro Solution from CI Technologies

OTTAWA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm Public Safety , a global public safety solutions leader, announced today its acquisition of CI Technologies, a provider of professional standards, internal affairs, wellness, and early intervention software for public safety agencies. The acquisition includes CI Technologies' complete line of solutions – IAPro NextGen, Public Portal, BlueTeam, EIPro, and MakeNOTE – designed to help agencies uphold professional standards and integrity. Integrating the solutions with Versaterm's comprehensive public safety ecosystem will further enhance agency operations, increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations, and improve community service, engagement, and safety.



"Our commitment remains to serve the mission of our customers. We continue to expand our ecosystem to solve the present and future challenges of the public safety community," said Warren Loomis, President & CEO of Versaterm Public Safety. “CI Technologies has developed proven best-in-class solutions, and now, including them into the Versaterm Public Safety ecosystem, we'll combine our respective industry-leading solutions, delivering seamless workflows and continuous improvements for our public safety partners.”

Founded in 1992, CI Technologies' solutions are utilized by more than 950 public safety agencies across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We're excited for the next chapter of our company's journey. Our shared goal of supporting public safety agencies in their mission to protect and serve their communities will remain intact. Through our collaboration, we aim to empower supervisors and officers to provide exceptional service, ensuring that every interaction in all areas of public safety operations leads to a positive experience for community members," stated Michael Blumberg, Founder and CEO of CI Technologies.

Bulkley Capital, LP and Barnes & Thornburg LLP acted as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to CI Technologies, and Baker Newman Noyes LLC and Baker Tilly WM LLP provided accounting and tax representation to CI Technologies.

About Versaterm Public Safety

Versaterm Public Safety is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

About CI Technologies

CI Technologies has conducted business since 1992, with the sole purpose of providing software solutions supporting public safety Professional Standards, Internal Affairs, Wellness and Early Intervention. The Company is the leading provider of software that supports the integrity and reputations of police agencies in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States.

Media Contact:

Edward Lin

Merritt Group, Inc.

versaterm@merrittgrp.com