Versaterm and SiFly Partner to Transform Emergency Response with Next-Generation, Long-Endurance Drones

MESA, Ariz. & SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm, a global public safety solutions leader, today announced a partnership with SiFly Aviation, a leading drone manufacturer recognized for record-setting flight endurance and mission performance. Public safety agencies can expand aerial support across wide geographic areas with minimal infrastructure using DroneSense by Versaterm’s platform and SiFly's Q12 long-endurance drone, capable of flying over 60 mph and up to 3 hours of continuous flight. The shift unlocks new operations for agencies delivering DFR capabilities and Search and Rescue (SAR) operations through faster response times, increased coverage areas and dramatically reduced costs.

“The SiFly Q12 is redefining what Drone as First Responder really means,” said Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg. “Two aircraft can continuously orbit our city, allowing us to respond in seconds and get immediate eyes on critical incidents. The Q12 can arrive on scene faster than traditional docked systems and pushes public safety into a true real-time model. Situational awareness and response can now occur without launch-time limitations, at the speed our community expects and deserves.”

From search and rescue to wildfire monitoring, tactical support or disaster response, the partnership’s combined offering leverages SiFly’s extended range and endurance to maintain aerial visibility for extended periods without interruption, battery swaps or premature landings. The platform provides continuous viewing for incident commanders, responding units and coordinating agencies through a single interface designed to support real-time coordination. Together, the SiFly Q12 and DroneSense by Versaterm platform deliver:

Extended operational range of 3 hours of forward flight covering over 100 miles, with live video streaming to incident commanders and responding units in real time

of 3 hours of forward flight covering over 100 miles, with live video streaming to incident commanders and responding units in real time Persistent aerial presence with 2 hours of hover time for overwatch and monitoring and high-resolution optics, supported by centralized mission control and automated flight logging

with 2 hours of hover time for overwatch and monitoring and high-resolution optics, supported by centralized mission control and automated flight logging Multi-mission capability with over 60 mph top speed and 10-pound payload capacity to deploy various sensors or payloads for virtually any mission

with over 60 mph top speed and 10-pound payload capacity to deploy various sensors or payloads for virtually any mission Operational security with NDAA-compliant, American made hardware and DroneSense by Versaterm’s platform for multi-agency collaboration and post-mission analysis





"SiFly’s extended flight capability unlocks new deployment models for public safety agencies," said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer, Versaterm. “By integrating this endurance into our DroneSense platform, we ensure agencies gain the full benefit of longer flight times without adding complexity to their operations."

"The Q12 was built to bring helicopter performance at drone economics," said Brian Hinman, Founder and CEO, SiFly. "In critical incidents, every second matters. When drones can stay in the air for hours, agencies gain the ability to respond the moment something happens, gaining critical information and intelligence. Our integration with DroneSense by Versaterm means that endurance becomes intelligence, shared instantly with everyone managing the response.”

Versaterm acquired DroneSense, a provider of industry-leading software solutions that enable public safety agencies to leverage drone technology for tactical operations, situational awareness and DFR programs. Its hardware-agnostic platform empowers first responders with real-time intelligence, streamlined workflows and comprehensive mission support.

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn or X.

SiFly is redefining drone performance with long-endurance, high-payload aircraft designed for mission-critical operations. Its flagship Q12 platform delivers up to three hours of flight time, enabling persistent aerial coverage at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional aviation. SiFly’s technology powers applications across public safety, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and industrial operations - delivering helicopter performance at drone economics. Learn more at SiFly.co or LinkedIn.

