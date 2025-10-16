Versaterm Appoints Steve Seoane as Chief Executive Officer

MESA, Ariz., and OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Steve Seoane to succeed Warren Loomis as Chief Executive Officer and serve as a member of the board. This appointment is effective as of October 17, 2025. Seoane will be based at Versaterm's Mesa, Ariz., U.S. headquarters, where he will oversee global operations and guide the company's long-term vision of constantly investing in product and innovation to bring best-in-class technology to first responders.

Steve Seoane, Chief Executive Officer, Versaterm

"I'm honored to join Versaterm at such a meaningful point in its journey," said Steve Seoane. "I've spent much of my career in this industry because I believe the work matters. For more than four decades, Versaterm has defined what trusted, reliable technology means for public safety agencies. Our goal is to build on this foundation as we continue to advance how agencies can leverage technology to serve their communities with modern, cloud-based, AI-driven solutions that make public safety professionals' lives simpler, safer and more effective. I'm grateful to Warren and the Board for their trust as we maintain our track record of providing the highest quality solutions to our customers."

Seoane is a seasoned technology leader recognized for driving large-scale innovation and transformation across mission-critical industries. Selected by Oracle's executive leadership to architect and lead the company's entry into the public safety and local government sectors, he helped define the product and technology strategy for that market. As Senior Vice President and General Manager of Oracle's Local Government division, he founded and led the business, guiding global teams across strategy, go-to-market, product development and market execution to help municipalities modernize their core operations and serve their communities more effectively.

Earlier in Seoane's career, he held senior leadership roles across the public safety and technology sectors, including Chief Technology Officer at TriTech, and executive positions at LifeLock, Scopely and LexisNexis. His leadership is defined by a deep understanding of technology's role in operational excellence and a consistent record of innovating product offerings to deliver real impact to customers.

"It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Versaterm and to work alongside my dedicated colleagues and customers, who share an unwavering commitment to public safety," said Warren Loomis. "As I considered the company's next chapter, it became clear that this is the right moment to pass the baton to Steve. His passion for innovation and his proven ability to scale technology organizations while preserving continuity make him the ideal leader to guide Versaterm into the future. I do so with immense pride and gratitude for what we have built."

For more than two decades as CEO, Loomis has led Versaterm through a sequence of bold transformations, guiding the company from a Canadian systems provider into a global leader in modern, cloud-based public safety technology. Throughout this evolution, he preserved Versaterm's culture of reliability, responsiveness and innovation as part of the company's DNA. When Versaterm partnered with Banneker and then Permira, Loomis ensured cultural continuity while positioning the company for sustainable growth and continued investment in customers and innovation. Under his leadership, Versaterm has become one of the most active and trusted platform partners in the public safety sector.

"Warren's leadership has been instrumental in building Versaterm into a trusted, long-term partner to public safety agencies," said Matt McDonald, Board Chair. "Our commitment to customers and delivering mission-critical innovation remains our focus. Steve brings a rare combination of market awareness, product vision, technological depth and operational discipline that will ensure continuity for our customers while advancing Versaterm's next chapter of growth and transformation."

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn or X .

