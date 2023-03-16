Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 16 March 2023

No. 08/2023

Resignation of Group CEO

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces that Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen has submitted his resignation to the Board of Directors as he has accepted a new position as CEO of Carlsberg Group. ISS will now initiate a search for a new Group CEO. Jacob Aarup-Andersen will stay on as Group CEO until a successor has been found.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen joined ISS in September 2020. Since then, the company has launched its new OneISS strategy, delivered a financial turnaround and announced new financial targets for the coming years.

“At ISS, I have been incredibly blessed to work with a fantastic team and organisation who have all made this transformation possible. I am leaving the company somewhat sooner than I had anticipated; however, the offer to join Carlsberg as their CEO was a career opportunity that I could not pass up. Thankfully, ISS is in great shape with a strong leadership team for the future,” says Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen will stay on as Group CEO until a successor has been found and to ensure a smooth transition together with the rest of the Executive Group Management team.

Commenting on the resignation, Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the ISS Board of Directors, says:

“Although we regret Jacob’s decision to leave the company, ISS is now in a much stronger position compared to a few years back. We have a solid strategic, commercial, and operational foundation and a strong leadership team to continue the execution of the OneISS strategy. I am confident that we can continue the great progress we have seen under Jacob’s leadership.”

The Board of Directors will now initiate a search process to find a new Group CEO for ISS.

“During this process, we will explore both internal and external candidates to find the right person to lead ISS forward. Meanwhile, it is business as usual as we continue our strategic journey,” says Niels Smedegaard.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

