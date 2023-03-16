Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2023: Modernization and Investments in Military Platforms Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High Energy Lasers, High-power Radio Frequency, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, Product, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The directed energy weapon market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Increasing demand for modern weapons to conduct successful combat operation and rising development of compact DEW for UAV platforms to drive market growth during the forecast period.

A directed energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy, including laser, microwaves, and particle beams. Potential applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices. In US, the Pentagon, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Air Force Research Laboratory, US Army Armament Research Development and Engineering Center, and the Naval Research Laboratory are researching directed-energy weapons and railguns to counter ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles, and hypersonic glide vehicles.

A DEW is a future weapon system that emits highly focused energy for target destruction. The potential applications of this advanced technology include anti-personnel weapon systems, missile defense systems, and disabling of lightly armored vehicles.

A key driver propelling the growth of the global DEW market is the defense of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials so that civilian lives and the national security of a country can be preserved. DEW equipment like lasers, radiation detectors, and biosensors are being used to defend against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Training fire department personnel, police, and paramilitary forces to use these weapons will help them be more effective in performing their roles. These factors will lead to the purchase of different types of DEW and result in the growth of the global DEW market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, high energy laser segment is projected to lead the directed energy weapons market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the directed energy weapon market has been segmented into high energy laser (HEL), high-power microwave (HPM), electromagnetic weapons, and sonic weapon. HEL segment witness significant growth during the forecast period. A laser is a device that emits light through a course of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. A laser is different from other sources of light as it emits light that is coherent. Spatial coherence allows a laser to be focused on a tight spot, enabling applications such as directed energy weapon systems. A large amount of focused energy is delivered by high-energy lasers to a faraway target at the speed of light, thereby causing structural and incendiary damage. High-energy laser systems use photons, or light particles, to carry out military missions and civil defense. This directed energy technology enables the detection of threats, tracking during maneuvers, and positive visual identification to defeat a wide range of threats, including unmanned aerial systems, rockets, artillery, and mortars.

Based on application, military segment to witness higher growth during forecast period

Directed energy weapon market divided into military and homeland security. The directed energy weapons market for the defense segment is estimated to witness a high growth rate as compared to the homeland security segment. The need to protect against different types of threats, which may require a qualitatively different response and force, has fueled the growth of the directed energy weapons market. Technological upgrades of existing products and new product launches are also key factors influencing market growth.

The North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2022

North America is estimated to account for largest share in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the need to counter the rising terrorist activities and the consequent implementation of various military equipment modernization programs expected to propel major defense manufacturers of the region to develop more techno-efficient directed energy weapons.

The North American directed energy weapons market includes US and Canada. US contributed the largest share to the directed energy weapons market in 2022 due to the increased demand for high-energy laser systems and high-power microwave systems in the country on its military bases in overseas deployment. This region is expected to witness a significant increase in research & development activities, particularly in high-energy laser system technologies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand in Combat Operations

Modernization and Investments in Military Platforms

Rapid Advancements in AI, Big Data Analytics, and Robotics

Development of Compact Dew for Uav Platforms

Restraints

Restrictions on Anti-Personnel Lasers

Utilization of Dew for Law Enforcement Missions

Possibility of High Collateral Damage

Opportunities

R&D in Advanced Dew Technologies

Complexities in Weapon Development

Challenges

Increased Barriers in Designing Military Dew Systems

Integrating Existing Systems with New Technologies

