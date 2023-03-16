Carahsoft Partners with AECOM to Provide an Interactive SaaS Project Planning Platform to the Public Sector

RESTON, Va., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership with AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, to provide Digital AECOM’s industry-leading PlanEngage™ platform to the Public Sector. Bringing together over 2,000 digital practitioners, Digital AECOM combines AECOM’s digital consulting services and products. As digital experts and trusted advisers to the architecture, engineering, and construction industries, Digital AECOM is the bridge between the digital and infrastructure worlds, equipped to create a more sustainable and equitable future, and to deliver a better world.



With Carahsoft serving as AECOM’s Master Government Aggregator, the PlanEngage platform will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Major infrastructure projects tend to be highly technical and dense, which creates a barrier for participation, transparency and efficiency,” said Mauricio Palomino, Global Digital Leader for SaaS/Hosted Services at AECOM. “With the addition of the PlanEngage platform to Carahsoft’s solutions portfolio, public sector agencies can now streamline communication and collaboration across complex projects to minimize risk and improve outcomes. We look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide easy access to tools and solutions from the Digital AECOM product suite.”

AECOM’s PlanEngage platform provides extensive opportunities for stakeholders to understand a project, its impacts and potential before it advances. The platform facilitates deeper engagement and informed consent while driving better and more cost-effective project decisions. Easily accessible in the cloud, and simple to use, the PlanEngage platform enables agencies to create, edit, and publish highly visual and interactive communication throughout the life cycle of the project - including videos, 360-degree project progress images, visualizations, project dashboards, and more.

The PlanEngage platform can be used across a wide variety of projects such as transportation, active transport, alternative energy and defense, resilience and sustainability, natural capital accounting, environmental approvals and management, and master planning.

“We are thrilled to add Digital AECOM’s PlanEngage to our solutions suite and help agencies streamline standard paper-based project planning,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director who leads the AECOM Team at Carahsoft. “The digital platform creates opportunities for public participation in large-scale infrastructure projects, enabling widespread collaboration and increased productivity. We look forward to working with AECOM and our reseller partners to create greater project transparency and efficiency for our Public Sector customers.”

AECOM’s solutions and services are now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the AECOM team at Carahsoft at (844) 722-8436 or AECOM@carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft’s strong relationships with leading geospatial partners and deep understanding of the geospatial landscape provides customers with the confidence they need to accurately match project requirements with supporting technologies. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Geospatial solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/geospatial?subtopic=Geospatial+Solutions.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Big Data, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com