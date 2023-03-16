New York, USA, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Suturing Devices Market to Upsurge at a CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The automated suturing devices market is expanding due to a variety of factors such as an increase in the number of surgeries, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increase in the burden of geriatric patients. Furthermore, an increase in the use of disposable automated suturing devices in the healthcare industry, as well as an increase in the number of accidents, trauma, and injuries, will all contribute to the growth of the automated suturing devices market.

DelveInsight’s Automated Suturing Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading automated suturing devices companies’ market shares, challenges, automated suturing devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key automated suturing devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Suturing Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global automated suturing devices market during the forecast period.

Notable automated suturing devices companies such as Medtronic, LSI Solutions, Inc., Sutrue Limited, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Inc., EndoEvolution, LLC., Mellon Medical B.V., Endo Tools Therapeutics, MyEllevate® Surgical Suture System, EDGe Surgical., MEDICAL MICROINSTRUMENTS, INC., SuturTek Inc., and several others are currently operating in the automated suturing devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the automated suturing devices market. In January 2022, Endomina, an endoscopic medical suture device, developed an Endo Tools Therapeutics that was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for endoscopic placement of sutures in the gastrointestinal tract in the adult population.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the automated suturing devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Report

Automated Suturing Devices Overview

Suturing devices are used to repair or cover wounds. These devices are used in ophthalmology, orthopedics, gynecology, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, and other specialized medical devices. Automatic or used suture devices can be used to create surgical suture devices. For surgical closure, a suture needle is used. Default devices can be recycled or discarded. Because of patient safety concerns and infection prevention, disposable suture devices are widely used.

Automatic suturing devices are used in suturing operations, both open surgical and minimally invasive. The devices are classified into two types: disposable automated suturing devices and reusable automated suturing devices. They are sewn around the skin and can produce a dual row of sutures.





Automated Suturing Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the global automated suturing devices market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period (2022–2027). Factors such as an increase in the number of surgeries, an increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, an increase in the burden of geriatric patients, and others will drive demand for automated suturing devices in North America, resulting in an increase in the overall automated suturing devices market growth.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the automated suturing devices market, get a snapshot of the Automated Suturing Devices Market Outlook

Automated Suturing Devices Market Dynamics

One of the primary drivers of the automated suturing devices market is the rising number of cancer cases worldwide as a result of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyles, gene mutations, and increased exposure to smoking, alcohol, and carcinogenic substances, among other factors. Furthermore, an increase in the use of disposable automated suturing devices in the healthcare industry, as well as an increase in the number of accidents, trauma, and injuries, will all contribute to the growth of the automated suturing devices market. Moreover, rising regulatory approvals around the world will boost the overall growth of the automated suturing devices market.

However, limited product availability, a scarcity of skilled professionals, the high cost of the devices, and other related factors may impede the growth of the global automated suturing devices market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor impact on the automated suturing devices market. The pandemic’s outbreak resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits and the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and surgical procedures for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others. As a result, the demand for automated suturing devices decreased. However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has resulted in the process of economic recovery, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has initiated the process of resumption of regular healthcare services and surgical procedures for the treatment and management of the diseases mentioned above, ultimately increasing the demand for automated suturing devices, thereby bringing the demand for device on track in the automated suturing devices market.

Get a sneak peek at the automated suturing devices market dynamics @ Automated Suturing Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Automated Suturing Devices Market CAGR ~7% Projected Automated Suturing Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 3.74 Billion Key Automated Suturing Devices Companies Medtronic, LSI Solutions, Inc., Sutrue Limited, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Inc., EndoEvolution, LLC., Mellon Medical B.V., Endo Tools Therapeutics, MyEllevate® Surgical Suture System, EDGe Surgical., MEDICAL MICROINSTRUMENTS, INC., SuturTek Inc., among others

Automated Suturing Devices Market Assessment

Automated Suturing Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Disposable And Reusable Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiovascular, Gynecological, Gastrointestinal, Orthopedic, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the automated suturing devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Automated Suturing Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automated Suturing Devices Market 7 Automated Suturing Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Automated Suturing Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the automated suturing devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Automated Suturing Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Cancer Therapy Market

Cancer Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer therapy companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, among others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key intratumoral cancer therapies companies, including Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key intratumoral cancer therapies companies, including Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics companies, including Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Upcoming Oncological Drugs in 2022

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Related Cases Studies

Competitive Intelligence

Market Assessment

Product Assessment

Epidemiology Assessment

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.