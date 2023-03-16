Locafy Reports Fiscal First Half 2023 Results

First Half 2023 Highlighted by 58% Total Revenue and 40% MRR Increases Year-Over-Year



Product Upgrades and Cost Structure Optimization Drive Path to Profitability

PERTH, Australia, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today reported financial results for the 2023 fiscal first half ended December 31, 2022.

Recent Operational Highlights

Announced an updated profitability timeline, highlighted by significant reductions in operational expenditures and the launch of Locafy Brand Boost and Keystone products. Locafy management now projects that the Company will reach profitability during the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter.

Management Commentary

“For the first half of our fiscal year, we navigated our business to best position Locafy for scale and planned profitability in the coming months,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett. “With Jimmy Kelley Digital fully integrated into our platform, we upgraded Brand Boost and launched Keystone, two product sets that we expect to be pillars of our offering moving forward. Even as the sales benefits of these updates are yet to be fully realized, they helped us drive both 58% revenue growth compared to last year’s first half and a 40% increase in MRR over the year-ago period. In addition, our reseller count was up 94% over last year’s second quarter and our total page count eclipsed 93,000, both strong indicators of future recurring revenue.

“As we move into the 2023 fiscal second half, we are confident in the software solutions that we provide for our clients and in the opportunity ahead for us to capture additional market share and scale our business. Still, we believe it prudent to balance these efforts with initiatives to optimize our cost structure, and have already made several strides that we expect to help us reach and maintain profitability. These initiatives included adjusting our operations and R&D investments to manage towards a leaner organizational structure, in line with our focus on driving adoption of our existing products with an emphasis on our higher margin products. Overall, we remain committed to our growth strategy, and look forward to what’s ahead for Locafy.”

2023 Fiscal First Half Financial Results

Results compare 2023 fiscal first half end (December 31, 2022) to 2022 fiscal first half end (December 31, 2021) unless otherwise indicated. All financial results are reported in Australian Dollars (AUD).

Total operating revenue increased 58% to $2.8 million from $1.8 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in total revenue was mainly driven by an increase in subscription sales and an increase in revenues derived from data partners. Subscription revenue increased 69% to $2.1 million from $1.2 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in subscription revenue was primarily attributable to the growth in the Company’s reseller customer base, particularly in North America, together with revenues associated with new products resulting from the Jimmy Kelley Digital acquisition. Advertising revenue increased 3% to $167,000 from $161,000 in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in advertising revenue was primarily attributable to an increase in website search traffic to our owned online properties. Data revenue increased 48% to $451,000 from $304,000 in the comparable year-ago period. The increase was primarily attributable to sales to new data partners. Services revenue remained steady at $49,000 in both the current and comparable year-ago period.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Unless otherwise specified, KPI data has been recorded as of the 2023 fiscal second quarter end (December 31, 2022). All financial results are reported in Australian Dollars (AUD).

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) for the 2023 fiscal second quarter was $464,000 a 40% increase compared to $329,000 for the year-ago period, and a 2% increase compared to $456,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For more information, please see Locafy’s 6-K filed on March 16, 2023.

Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Group 6 months to

31 Dec 2022

AUD $ 6 months to

31 Dec 2021

AUD $ Revenue 2,839,089 1,795,821 Other income 164,817 386,245 Technology expense (1,036,224 ) (776,023 ) Employee benefits expense (4,396,441 ) (2,098,756 ) Occupancy expense (60,586 ) (23,167 ) Advertising expense (158,891 ) (39,379 ) Consultancy expense (530,086 ) (352,609 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (494,786 ) (200,544 ) Other expenses (65,792 ) (40,670 ) Impairment of financial assets (259,888 ) - Operating loss (3,998,788 ) (1,349,082 ) Financial cost (45,900 ) (24,530 ) Loss before income tax (4,044,688 ) (1,373,612 ) Income tax expense - - Loss for the year (4,044,688 ) (1,373,612 ) Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 7,438 (18,050 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year (4,052,126 ) (1,391,662 ) Earnings per share Basic loss per share (3.93 ) (1.49 ) Diluted loss per share (3.93 ) (1.49 )





Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Group 6 months to

31 Dec 2022

AUD $ Year to

30 Jun 2022

AUD $ Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,005,191 4,083,735 Trade and other receivables 1,100,346 1,203,249 Other assets 204,406 230,094 Current assets 2,309,943 5,517,078 Property, plant and equipment 347,943 395,999 Right of use assets 360,635 406,673 Intangible assets 2,997,804 2,235,180 Non-current assets 3,706,382 3,037,852 Total assets 6,016,325 8,554,930 Liabilities Trade and other payables 1,986,464 1,454,241 Borrowings 301,600 308,100 Provisions 504,302 473,006 Accrued expenses 1,103,260 511,848 Lease liabilities 49,693 32,672 Contract and other liabilities 165,826 137,342 Current liabilities 4,111,145 2,917,209 Trade and other payables 128,268 - Lease liabilities 389,787 417,744 Provisions 35,387 25,988 Accrued expenses 76,504 76,504 Non-current liabilities 629,946 520,236 Total liabilities 4,741,091 3,437,445 Net assets / (liabilities) 1,275,234 5,117,485 Equity Issued capital 45,038,037 45,038,037 Reserves 5,508,912 5,306,475 Accumulated losses (49,271,715 ) (45,227,027 ) Total equity / (deficiency) 1,275,234 5,117,485





Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows