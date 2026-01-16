Experience.com Expands U.S. Partnership with Locafy to Drive Localizer Product Sales Across Home Services Market in 2026

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service technology company specializing in location-based digital marketing solutions, today announced the formal expansion of its partnership with Experience.com, under which Experience will sell Locafy’s Localizer product across the United States.

Under the expanded agreement, Experience will offer Locafy’s Localizer solution alongside its core reviews and reputation-management platform.

As part of the rollout, Experience.com will initially target more than 800,000 recently added home services business profiles on its platform, including contractors across roofing, plumbing, HVAC, and related trades.

Locafy will support Experience’s sales efforts through a combination of educational webinars and AI-powered sales enablement technology that delivers qualified appointments directly to Experience’s sales team.

“Locafy’s Localizer solution is a natural extension of our reviews and reputation-management platform,” said Michael Ammaturo, Vice President of Solutions and Partnerships at Experience.com. “Locafy has done a great job managing citation solutions for our premium enterprise customers, and we believe Localizer can further enhance visibility and performance across both traditional online search and emerging AI-driven discovery. Based on our early traction and pipeline development, we are targeting thousands of Localizer sales during 2026, subject to market conditions and execution.”

Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy, added: “Expanding our partnership with Experience.com represents a significant opportunity to scale Localizer through a proven, channel-led go-to-market strategy. Experience has built a powerful platform and sales engine within the home services sector, and their decision to expand their team and lead with Localizer validates both the strength of our technology and its ability to deliver measurable results. We believe this partnership positions Locafy well for accelerated growth in the U.S. market during 2026 and beyond.”

Locafy has demonstrated strong performance in the U.S. home services sector, delivering measurable results for customers, including increased inbound calls, quote requests, and signed contracts. These outcomes are tracked across multiple performance indicators, providing a data-driven foundation to support broader partner-led deployments.

The partnership will be supported by Locafy’s premium U.S. partner, Growth Pro Agency, which has successfully sold and deployed Locafy’s technology across the home services market.

“Locafy’s technology has delivered strong results for roofing and plumbing companies, driving meaningful increases in calls, leads, and closed business,” said Jason Jackson, Founder of Growth Pro Agency. “We’re excited to support Experience’s sales team and help accelerate adoption of Localizer across the U.S. home services market in 2026.”

About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is on a mission to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national, and brand-focused businesses across online and AI search engines through proprietary SEO techniques, technologies, and AI-driven automation. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words and include, but are not limited to the use and adoption of Locafy's products and solutions by partners and parties, the continued adoption of Locafy's solutions in the US and other industries, continued revenue growth, and potential revenues generated from the adoption of Locafy's solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, as amended and restated, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com

