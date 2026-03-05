Locafy Reports Continued Commercial Expansion of Localizer Platform in U.S. Insurance Sector; 165 State Farm Agents Now Active Across All 50 States

PERTH, Australia, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service technology company specializing in location-based digital marketing solutions, today announced continued commercial expansion of its Localizer platform within the U.S. insurance sector, highlighted by growing adoption among independent insurance agents.

A total of 165 independent State Farm agents are now actively using the Localizer platform across all 50 U.S. states, reflecting continued adoption of Locafy’s technology among service-based businesses seeking to improve local search visibility.

In total, more than 200 Localizer deployments are now active, including service-area businesses (SABs).

The update follows Locafy’s participation in the National Agents Network Conference held in Phoenix, Arizona from February 11–13, where the Company co-sponsored the event and demonstrated the Localizer platform to insurance agents and industry partners.

The Localizer platform enables businesses to capture high-intent local search traffic by programmatically deploying optimized landing pages designed to improve ranking visibility across search engines and emerging AI-driven search platforms.

Partner Sales Expansion

Locafy’s commercial growth within the insurance sector is being supported by partners such as LoHi Digital, a U.S.-based digital marketing and customer acquisition platform focused on helping service-based businesses improve local search visibility and lead generation.

“We are seeing strong demand for the Localizer platform from businesses that depend on local visibility to acquire customers,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. “The growing adoption among independent insurance agents highlights the effectiveness of our technology and the strength of our partner-led distribution strategy.

“Insurance is a highly localized industry where search visibility can directly influence lead generation and customer acquisition. As adoption continues to expand across the United States, we believe the Localizer platform is well positioned to help businesses capture more high-intent search traffic and drive measurable growth.”

LoHi Digital has recently deployed a dedicated insurance-focused sales team of five professionals targeting the U.S. insurance market.

“We evaluated a number of local SEO and programmatic page solutions,” said Danielle DeFrances of LoHi Digital. “What differentiated Locafy was their structured, scalable approach to local landing page creation combined with a strong emphasis on indexation and technical performance. The product felt purpose-built for multi-location and service-based businesses rather than a generic SEO add-on.

“The reporting dashboard provides clear visibility into page deployment, indexation status, and ranking movement. Being able to clearly demonstrate performance improvements makes it easier for agencies to communicate value and maintain transparency with clients.”

DeFrances also noted that demand for improved local visibility continues to grow among businesses competing in highly localized markets.

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Leadership Team

To support accelerating demand for the Localizer platform, Locafy also acquired Growth Pro Agency, a digital marketing firm focused on lead generation and local search marketing solutions.

As part of the transaction, Growth Pro Agency CEO Jason Jackson has joined Locafy as Chief Operating Officer (COO), strengthening the Company’s operational leadership as it scales adoption of the Localizer platform across key vertical markets. Jackson has extensive experience in agency operations, digital marketing, and customer acquisition.

“The results and reporting dashboard were a key reason we chose Locafy,” said Jackson. “Most SEO platforms operate on monthly or quarterly reporting cycles, but Locafy allows agencies and customers to track progress weekly, which helps keep customers engaged and reduces churn.

“From an operational perspective, the platform’s automation is extremely powerful. Campaigns can be launched in minutes, and once deployed, Locafy manages everything from citations to map optimization, allowing agencies to scale services efficiently.

“We recently worked with a roofing company that launched its business last year. After launching its website and deploying Localizer, the company generated more than $600,000 in revenue within its first five months of operation, with a significant portion of those leads attributed to improved local search visibility.”

Expansion of U.S. Operations

To support its growing commercial activity in North America, Locafy has established a U.S. headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and expanded its operational team, including additional engineering resources focused on AI search optimization (AEO).

About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is on a mission to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national, and brand-focused businesses across online and AI search engines through proprietary SEO techniques, technologies, and AI-driven automation. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words and include, but are not limited to the use and adoption of Locafy's products and solutions by partners and parties, the continued adoption of Locafy's solutions in the US and other industries, continued revenue growth, and potential revenues generated from the adoption of Locafy's solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025, as amended and restated, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

LCFY@gateway-grp.com

