Creator Nations To Host A Global Blockchain and Web3 Event During Paris Blockchain Week

Paris, France , March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creator Nations, a global community of industry leaders in the web3, metaverse, NFT and blockchain space, will host the Creator Nations x Paris Blockchain Week VIP Networking Event during Paris Blockchain Week to discuss and share insights on global web3 adoption enabling more exposure and opportunities in the field of the decentralized digital economy of the future.

Tuesday, March 21st, 2023

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Paris Time

NFT Factory

NFT Factory, 137 Rue Saint-Martin, 75004 Paris, France

Tickets start at $85 and may be purchased here.

Coinciding with Paris Blockchain Week, the event will showcase unparalleled industry knowledge and unique insights by thought leaders and experts representing web3, NFT, metaverse and blockchain initiatives. The event partners include Alkimi and Insomnia Labs, a US-based Web3 agency, and Antonio Lopez de Haro from Rare Spirits who as the founder of Rare Spirits Society & Samai Distillery, brings a wealth of experience in the premium spirits industry.

Presenters include:

Ben Putley - CEO at Alkimi Exchange

Jack Cameron - Co-Founder and COO at IN:SOMNIA LABS

Antonio Lopez de Haro - Founder at Rare Spirits Society:

Caroline Johnova - CEO & Co-Founder of WAGMI Guide

Nova Lorraine - CEO & Founder of LORR, the Bespoke Metaverse

"Creator Nations, as a community, is rooted in the immense success of Paris Blockchain Week" said Nir Kouris, Founder, Creator Nations. "The event will offer a new take on the typical conference scenario, including a true matchmaking service powered by our signature "Matchathon" smart AI-based platform. It is one of the many initiatives launched by Creator Nations to support the web3 and blockchain community globally. Stay tuned for updates as we bring you an exciting agenda of hybrid meetups, hackathons, and gatherings across the Globe, including Miami, Tel Aviv, New York, Paris, and London."





About Creator Nations

Creator Nations is supported by influential organizations, including leading web3 companies and eminent industry dignitaries from regulators to government officials and policymakers. The organization has established partnerships with the top countries and innovation leaders paving the way in web3 and blockchain technology, such as the USA, UK, France, Singapore and Israel. As a community, Creator Nations is committed to accelerating innovation processes and exchanging best practices at the policy and supervision level to promote the growth of the decentralized digital economy of the future.