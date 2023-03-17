Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 10 March 2023 up to and including 16 March 2023 a total of 3,987,794 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.02 for a total amount of EUR 59,899,396.40.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 334,522,591.30 representing 66.9% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 6288900 ABN AMRO Investor Relations

investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com

+31 20 6282282









This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment