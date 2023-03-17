ZoomInfo Recognizes Pax8 Executives as Sales Influencers: Heddy and Brannan Named Most Influential Professionals

DENVER, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that two of its executives have been named to the 100 Most Influential Professionals in Sales in the U.S. by ZoomInfo. Pax8’s Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer (CCO), and Lane Brannan, Executive Vice President (EVP) and General Manager (GM) for the Americas, were selected from a pool of more than 15 million eligible leaders based on their industry prominence and their company's reputation. These honorees represent 278 companies from a range of industries, including telecommunications, insurance, software, airlines, professional sports, and food and beverage, and are in 30 states.



“Having Nick and Lane recognized as the most influential professionals in sales by ZoomInfo is a direct reflection of their exceptional leadership, industry knowledge, and relentless pursuit of driving results for Pax8,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “This achievement highlights their outstanding contributions to our company and the broader sales community. We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Heddy and Brannan are accomplished and seasoned professionals within the IT sales industry and their leadership have played a pivotal role in contributing to Pax8's rocket ship growth. In the previous year, Pax8 accomplished a significant milestone, surpassing $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and securing $185 million in funding from investors, resulting in a valuation of $1.7 billion. Today, Pax8 partners with over 25,000 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in 17 countries that in turn serve more than 400,000 small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Pax8 has grown from 550 employees in 2020 to 1500 in 2023.

Heddy’s technology career began at Cbeyond (now part of Fusion Connect), a technology service provider to small and medium-size businesses, where he served as Director of Sales before joining Pax8 in 2012. Prior to serving as COO, Heddy served as Chief Revenue Officer where he spearheaded revenue generation processes and led the strategic direction of the company’s sales, business planning, and go-to-market efforts. Presently, Heddy is responsible for overseeing and managing all facets of the company's worldwide commerce operations, encompassing sales, marketing, and partner services.

“A true leader is not defined by the title they hold, but by the impact they make,” said Heddy. “They lead with integrity and inspire their team to do the same. Honesty and transparency are the foundation of a strong reputation, essential for achieving long-term success in business. Looking back on my career, I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had and thrilled to be part of Pax8's journey toward greater heights.”

Since joining Pax8 in 2022, Brannan has served as EVP and GM of the Americas, leading the development of strategic plans to boost revenue streams and propel the company's growth in the region. With more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Brannan is devoted to nurturing and empowering sales teams. Prior to joining the Pax8 team, Brannan served as Chief Revenue Officer at both Convercent and Four Winds Interactive. He also spent more than 10 years at Cbeyond, working alongside Heddy, where he led a team of 300 employees and played an instrumental role in driving the company's success.

“As a leader, I believe that success is not solely measured by financial growth, but also by the personal growth and empowerment of individuals,” said Brannan. “My goal is to cultivate an environment that encourages sales teams to thrive, find inspiration, and make a significant impact on the industry. There's nothing more fulfilling to me than seeing my team members reach their full potential. Your people are your most valuable asset. Invest in them and they will invest in your company's success.”

The ZoomInfo awards were determined through the use of a weighted formula centered around the tens of millions of profile views that its platform users and the general internet-browsing public consume each month. It then augmented those rankings by factoring in several attributes of each professional’s company – such as revenue, headcount, and social media following – to produce the final rankings for the 100 Most Influential Professionals across three key business verticals – sales, marketing and talent.

“The ZoomInfo awards honor the most in-demand business professionals across the country,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “It’s exciting to finally share these insights with the broader business community. Congratulations to all of the honorees.”

