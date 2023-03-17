Free College Week April 3-7 at Washtenaw Community College offers more than 140 class sessions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will open its virtual classroom doors to the public during Free College Week on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7.



Community members, business representatives, potential students and others throughout Washtenaw County and beyond are invited to attend the more than 140 free online sessions.

In recognition of national Community College Month in April, Washtenaw’s annual Free College Week is a unique free opportunity to serve and engage the community which supports it by providing high quality learning experiences at no cost.

Last year 1,500 people registered for classes from throughout Washtenaw County and beyond.

With topics to help people hone computer skills, grow businesses, explore cultures, improve personal wellness and more, classes are designed for a wide range of ages.

WCC faculty members from academic programs, as well as trainers from the college’s non-credit Economic & College Development division and outside businesses will teach. Classes are offered at multiple times from morning through evening to offer flexibility to accommodate schedules.

Visit the Free College Week webpage for details on each class and to register. General topics include:

Automotive/Advanced Transportation

Business/Entrepreneurship

Careers/Professional Development

Communications/Writing/History/Pop Culture

Community Enrichment

Computers/IT

Cooking/Nutrition

Fine/Digital/Visual/Performing Arts

Gardening

Health/Safety/Wellness/Fitness

Personal Finance

Skilled Trades (HVAC, Construction, Welding)

Student Services Related Topics

Travel

FREE COLLEGE WEEK

When: Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 7

Monday, April 3 - Friday, April 7 Times: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Who: Open to all ages

Open to all ages Where: Online via Zoom

Online via Zoom Cost: Free

Free Email: fcw@wccnet.edu

fcw@wccnet.edu Website: wccnet.edu/fcw



About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as health care, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs and is ranked the number one community college in Michigan by Intelligent.com and Schools.com. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ad44a5d-6574-40ac-84b9-d94647049b12