|Aspo Plc
|Announcement 17.3.2023
|Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 17.3.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|17.3.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ASPO
|Amount
|2,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|8.2150
|EUR
|Total cost
|16,430.00
|EUR
|Aspo Plc now holds a total of 76 961 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 17.3.2023
|On behalf of Aspo Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Further information, please contact:
|Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
|www.aspo.com
