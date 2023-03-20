Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 13 March 2023 to 17 March 2023:

    Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
13 March 2023    140,000  147.69  20,676,600
14 March 2023    130,000  148.27  19,275,100
15 March 2023    150,000  147.11  22,066,500
16 March 2023    150,000  144.70  21,705,000
17 March 2023    150,000  146.03  21,904,500
Accumulated for the period   720,000 - 105,627,700
Accumulated under the programme   25,919,000 - 4,169,300,390

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 26,379,731 treasury shares corresponding to 4.007% of the total share capital.

