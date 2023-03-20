CoinShares announces issue of options under the Employee Incentive Plan

20 March 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group has today granted 448,000 options (the “Options”) over ordinary shares of £0.000495 par value each (“Ordinary Shares”). The Options have been granted under the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan (“EIP”) as part of the staff remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, as approved at the meeting of the Board held 20 February 2023.

The 448,000 Options granted represent 0.66% of the issued share capital of the Company, bringing the total number of shares under option in issue to 4,424,665 (6.10% of the issued share capital of the Company).

The vesting date of the Options granted shall be 20 March 2026, being three years from the date of grant. The exercise price of the Options is SEK 31 per Ordinary Share.

Options granted under the EIP to persons discharging managerial responsibilities for the Company have been included in the table below, which sets out the total shareholding and interests of each individual in the Company:

Individual Role Number of Shares % of issued capital New Options Total Options Richard Nash CFO 900 0.00% 30,000 204,423 Graeme Dickson GGC 12,427 0.02% 20,000 169,114 Benoit Pellevoizin Head of Marketing and Communications 0 0.00% 40,000 40,000 13,327 0.02% 90,000 413,537

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand investing into digital assets with our trusted, regulated, best-in-class product suite that provides investors with trust and transparency when accessing cryptocurrencies. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system and the way we interact digitally, and investors should be able to participate in this transformation. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF. CoinShares has multiple touchpoints with financial regulatory bodies around the world, including the AMF, JFSC and FINRA.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 GMT on Monday, 20 March 2023.