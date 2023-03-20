Advent Of Tetraspecific Antibodies In Cancer Therapy

Delhi, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has shown a significant interest in developing novel antibody based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Being highly specific and potent molecules, this class of therapeutics has witnessed several advancements. As a global market, antibodies have evolved from single targets like that in monoclonal antibodies to tetraspecific antibodies, now targeting four different epitopes simultaneously. This multifaceted approach due to its several advantages is being explored in the case of cancer in order to determine its therapeutic effect.

Tetraspecific antibodies are designed to recognize and bind to multiple targets on both cancer and immune cells allowing them to trigger a cascade of events that leads to the activation and expansion of immune cells. The development of tetraspecific antibodies has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by activating the immune system to specifically target and simultaneously eliminating cancer cells.

Having several advantages over exiting antibody approaches, tetraspecific antibodies have the ability to target four different antigens and/or receptors simultaneously giving them a potential benefit over traditional conventional and monoclonal antibody therapies. By their specificity towards their target cancer cell while sparing healthy, normal cells, tetraspecific antibodies reduce the risk of toxicity and adverse effects.

Being a complex and intricate method, there are only a few tetraspecific antibodies in research and development pipeline. However, the beginning of every therapy has started at the bottom but with time, more research and development activities and increased adoption by healthcare professionals, the market value increased. Similar can be the case of tetraspecific approaches. Cancer being a multidimensional disease, the use of this multifaceted approach of tetraspecific antibodies has the ability to transform the existing treatment regimen for this disease.

Its potential in treating cancer has not gone unnoticed by the pharmaceutical industry as several companies are actively developing these novel tetraspecific antibodies with some candidates moving to clinical trials. As development of such antibodies continues to advance towards more advanced stages of clinical research, they may become an important component of the oncology armamentarium, providing with new treatment options for patients with cancer.

For instance, a China based biotechnology company Baili Pharmaceuticals and its US subsidiary Systimmune have three tetraspecific antibody candidates in their clinical pipeline. Moreover, these candidates have even advanced to clinical trial phase I/II stages. The development of tetraspecific antibodies offers an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to differentiate themselves in a crowded market of antibody based therapies, gaining a competitive advantage over existing multispecific strategies.

Companies like Innate Pharma, Modex Therapeutics, Opko Health, Baili Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi are currently at the forefront of leading this therapeutic segment of tetraspecific antibodies. Additionally, the idea to targeting several targets and immune regulators simultaneously has opened several different formats of tetraspecific antibodies which are being explored in pre-clinical studies. Not only the clinical pipeline but pre-clinical studies are also showing positive outcomes for tetraspecific antibodies.

The growing interest from the pharmaceutical industry in the development of tetraspecific antibodies reflects the potential of this novel approach bringing the possibility of improving the current therapeutic segment for several disorders. As research and development activities in the field continue, tetraspecific antibodies may become an essential tool in the fight with cancer, providing a new hope for patients and offering a competitive edge to pharmaceuticals.

