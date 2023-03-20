Bispecific Antibodies Market Size USD 30 Billion Sales Opportunity

Delhi, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibodies have been used as a therapeutic tool for quite some years for the treatment of several diseases the outcomes of which seen over the years have not been disappointing. Taking this a step further, bispecific antibodies have come into picture as the fastest growing family of engineered biologics that can address unmet clinical needs with their enhanced capacities. The uniqueness of this approach has led to a rapid advancement in research and development which has even allowed some drug candidates to be approved for commercial use. The pipeline for bispecific antibodies has been expanding continuously, fueled by several driving market factors.

Bispecific antibodies demonstrate superior therapeutic effects compared to monoclonal antibodies, which has led to an increasing in the candidates entering the clinical pipeline. Further to this, drug developers are also entering collaborations to develop and commercialize the best-in-class antibodies. For example, Summit Therapeutics closed a deal with Akeso Inc. to in-license the latter’s breakthrough innovative bispecific antibody named Ivonescimab. This is new potential first-in-class bispecific antibody combines the effect of immunotherapy via blockade of PD-1 with anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. This deal will allow Summit to develop and commercialize Ivonescimab in the US, EU, Canada and Japan while Akeso will retain development and commercialization rights in China and the rest of the world.

When compared to existing monoclonal antibody therapeutics that target only one type of antigen, bispecific antibodies have proven to have a superior advantage due to them being able to target two distinct antigens simultaneously. With improved specificity and effectiveness in cases like cancer immunotherapy, bispecific antibodies hold a promising future. However, there have been challenges during development of bispecific antibodies, especially related to immunogenicity and chain mispairing which affect the quality and stability of bispecific antibodies, hampering their wider clinical application. Nevertheless, the dual targeting concept enabled by bispecific antibodies holds a great therapeutic promise.

The therapeutic abilities of bispecific antibodies have been further enhanced by the development and use of technological platforms which expedite the drug development process and generate bispecific antibodies with properties that give them an edge over others. Such platforms have also been the center of many partnerships over the years. A more recent license agreement heard in the news revolving around one such platform was between

GlaxoSmithKline and WuXi Biologics. Under the agreement, Wuxi will provide an exclusive license to GSK to develop 4 new bispecific antibody assets using its WuXiBody platform. Another clinical candidate, Zanidatamab, which was developed as part of collaboration between Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks based on the latter’s Azymetric™ platform, showed 84% overall survival at 18 months from phase 2 trial, which demonstrates the enhanced properties of antibodies developed on this platform.

At present, bispecific antibodies are being evaluated for various monotherapies as well as combinational therapies. A phase I clinical trial study for Teclistamab in combination with Darzalex Faspro is being conducted in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and results from the study have demonstrated safe and encouraging response for the novel combination. In the coming years, rapid approvals of different bispecific antibodies for different indications can be expected which will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The promising response of bispecific antibodies has attracted many investors towards pharmaceutical companies in the recent years, which has provided them sufficient support to carry out the development and clinical trials for their candidates.

As per our report findings, the global bispecific antibody market is expected to grow at an exponential rate and will possibly surpass its predicted growth as market drivers continue to increase. The rising adoption of this approach has proven to be a key part of its growth in many regional markets, and the report aims to give an in-depth analysis of the current market trends with future outlook.