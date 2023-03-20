Snail, Inc. Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that is has changed its earnings release date for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results to Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialing 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.

