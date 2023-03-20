ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|13-Mar-23
|15,317
|€564.16
|€8,641,182.05
|14-Mar-23
|15,155
|€570.17
|€8,640,920.29
|15-Mar-23
|15,139
|€570.77
|€8,640,908.22
|16-Mar-23
|15,100
|€573.31
|€8,656,949.29
|17-Mar-23
|14,480
|€596.80
|€8,641,630.70
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
