ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
13-Mar-2315,317€564.16 €8,641,182.05
14-Mar-2315,155€570.17 €8,640,920.29
15-Mar-2315,139€570.77 €8,640,908.22
16-Mar-2315,100€573.31 €8,656,949.29
17-Mar-2314,480€596.80 €8,641,630.70

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

