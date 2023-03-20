English French

Atos positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report

Paris, March 20, 2023 - Atos today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS), based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This is the seventh consecutive year that Atos has been named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant report related to outsourced digital workplace services1. Atos is the only European company to be listed in the Leaders’ quadrant.

Atos’ Outsourced Digital Workplace solutions are part of its Engaged Employee Experience. This approach takes a holistic view of each individual and their unique needs in the workplace. In addition to ensuring that each employee has the right physical working environment and hardware/software solutions to enable them to do their job effectively, Atos also looks at accessibility, collaboration, security, continuous learning and development, as well as employee wellbeing with AI powered tools and data driven solutions such as sentiment analysis. With employee experience being at the heart of Atos’ Digital Workplace solutions, organizations can increase employee engagement which leads to enhanced performance, customer satisfaction and higher profitability.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services for the seventh year running” said Nourdine Bihmane Group CEO and Co-CEO, Tech Foundations, Atos. “Our goal is to create a revolutionary intersection between platforms (technology), people and places, to ensure that every employee wherever they may be based, benefits from a personalized way of working underpinned by innovative and holistic engaged employee experience technologies. We believe that this recognition by Gartner reflects our continued investment in our growing Digital Workplace business and the relevance of our holistic approach.”

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 17 service providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 The 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services replaces three separate regional Magic Quadrants for North America, Europe and the Asia/Pacific region, called Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (2017-2021).

