Westhaven Provides Final Drill Results From 2022; Drills 15.85 Metres of 0.93 g/t Gold, Including 0.72 Metres of 11.90 g/t Gold at Skoonka Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce final drill results from its 100% owned Shovelnose gold property and its 100% owned Skoonka gold property, both located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), British Columbia.



Westhaven is reporting final assays for 15 holes from its 2022 drill campaigns at both Shovelnose and Skoonka gold properties.

Recent Highlights:

SC22-013 : JJ Zone



(115.52 – 131.37m) 15.85 metres (m) of 0.93 g/t gold (Au) and 1.04 g/t silver (Ag),

Including 2.90m of 3.81 g/t Au and 3.16 g/t Ag,

Including 0.72m of 11.90 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag.



SC22-011 : JJ Zone



(131.08 – 163.7m) 32.62m of 0.62 g/t Au and 1.21 g/t Ag,

Including 7.61m of 0.92 g/t Au and 1.64 g/t Ag.



JJ-Zone: Skoonka

These recent assay results confirm continuity of mineralization from section to section over the western 200m of strike of the JJ Vein Zone, with the best hole, SC22-011 (32.62m of 0.62 g/t Au), situated on the western most section, strongly suggesting mineralization likely continues further west towards the drilled JJ-West target.

For a full table 2022 results please click here (new assays are highlighted):

https://westhavengold.com/ Skoonka assays 2022

FMN Zone: Shovelnose

Assays for the last 10 holes drilled at FMN in 2022 have now been received. Of these 10 holes, nine successfully intersected Vein Zone 1. These holes confirmed the continuation of Vein Zone 1 northwest within a well-defined corridor between two rhyolite dykes up to the FMN-Franz cross-fault. These holes tested for the shallow high-grade mineralization that occurs at Franz immediately northwest of the cross-fault in the laterally displaced continuation of Vein Zone 1. The spatial geometry of the drilled vein zone within this rhyolite bounded corridor at FMN will assist in targeting the northwestward continuation of Vein Zone 1 at Franz.

For a full table of 2022 results please click here (new assays are highlighted):

https://westhavengold.com/ Shovelnose assays 2022

Westhaven’s Board of Directors have approved a grant of 3,945,000 incentive stock options to employees, officers, directors, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.35 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval. The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 12,245,000 stock options issued, representing 8.8% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.



"Gareth Thomas”



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70% passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.

Skoonka Assays

Hole_ID Zone From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) High Au (ppb) SC22-009 JJ 76.22 87.36 11.14 0.51 1.61 1395 including 78.00 81.00 3.00 1.40 4.23 1395 and 96.00 113.04 17.04 0.52 0.57 2010 including 96.00 96.76 0.76 2.01 1.37 2010 including 98.26 103 4.74 1.21 1.26 1305 SC22-011 JJ 131.08 163.70 32.62 0.62 1.21 2950 including 132.56 133.73 1.17 2.95 5.87 2950 including 150.43 158.04 7.61 0.92 1.64 2120 SC22-012 JJ 71.80 74.72 2.92 0.36 0.05 361 and 96.00 116.00 20.00 0.30 0.29 1070 including 111.00 116.00 5.00 0.82 0.34 1070 and 162.00 166.67 4.67 0.39 0.94 671 SC22-013 JJ 115.52 131.37 15.85 0.93 1.04 11900 including 115.52 118.42 2.90 3.81 3.16 11900 including 117.14 117.86 0.72 11.90 7.60 11900 SC22-014 JJ West no significant assay/abandoned before target depth 15

Skoonka: JJ-Zone Plan Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86011fcd-3cd5-4867-9099-36a661d2cb93





Shovelnose Assays

Hole_ID Zone From (m) To (m) Int (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) High Au (ppb) SN22-318 FMN no significant assay 92 SN22-319 FMN 184.90 185.98 1.08 0.27 2.70 268 SN22-325 FMN 88.00 89.15 1.15 0.45 7.79 446 SN22-326 FMN 159.00 161 2.00 0.54 10.80 538 and 173.00 175.00 2.00 0.26 3.61 264 SN22-327 FMN no significant assay 48 SN22-328 FMN no significant assay 38 SN22-329 FMN 54.00 56.00 2.00 0.64 1.33 644 SN22-330 FMN no significant assay 128 SN22-331 FMN no significant assay 69 SN22-332 FMN no significant assay 79

Shovelnose: FMN Plan Map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e21146f9-4df3-436a-9acf-b7b1cc2c7b83



