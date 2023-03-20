New York, USA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~11% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market is experiencing positive growth due to factors such as an increase in regulatory approvals for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics globally. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of head injuries due to accidents, workplace injuries, and other causes, as well as the growing geriatric population, will increase the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, thereby increasing the demand for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic devices around the world.

DelveInsight’s Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic companies’ market shares, challenges, Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market during the forecast period.

Notable Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Company, 23andMe, Inc., Lilly, Fujirebio, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Diadem srl., Todos Medical, DISCERN™, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Shimzadu Corporation., Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Bruker, Magnetica., IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., MR Solutions, Hyperfine, Inc., Neusoft Corporation, and several others are currently operating in the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market.

and several others are currently operating in the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. In December 2022, C2N Diagnostics, LLC provided a summary of the multiple presentations made at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Congress, which will be held in San Francisco from November 29 to December 2, 2022, highlighting the clinical utility and performance of the company’s blood-based biomarkers for the evaluation of patients with cognitive impairment.

provided a summary of the multiple presentations made at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Congress, which will be held in San Francisco from November 29 to December 2, 2022, highlighting the clinical utility and performance of the company’s blood-based biomarkers for the evaluation of patients with cognitive impairment. In December 2022, Roche received FDA approval for a set of diagnostic assays that detect two of the most important biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease, which are found in the body’s cerebrospinal fluid.

received FDA approval for a set of diagnostic assays that detect two of the most important biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease, which are found in the body’s cerebrospinal fluid. In May 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today permitted marketing for the first in vitro diagnostic test for early detection of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today permitted marketing for the first in vitro diagnostic test for early detection of amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease. In February 2022, Diadem, pure diagnostic company, received CE-IVD mark for its non-invasive plasma-based AlzoSure Predict prognostic blood test, which is used to detect Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the early stages.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Report

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Overview

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and a progressive disease that begins with mild memory loss and progresses to loss of ability to respond to any conversation or environment. Alzheimer’s disease affects brain regions that control thought and language. Furthermore, there is currently no treatment for this disease, but several medications can help support the medical condition and temporarily alleviate symptoms.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes brain cells to die and the brain to shrink (atrophy). Alzheimer's disease diagnostic devices are devices and tests used to assess memory impairment, thinking skills, functional abilities, behavioral changes, and other factors to diagnose Alzheimer's disease.





Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Insights

North America dominated the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. This can be attributed to an increase in the prevalence of head injuries, an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in product launches and approvals in the region, the presence of key Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market players in the region, and other factors, which will increase the demand for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics during the forecast period.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market, get a snapshot of the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Outlook

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of dementia around the world is one of the key factors driving the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. As a result, the increasing prevalence of dementia will increase the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, ultimately increasing the demand for diagnostic devices for the disease.

Furthermore, rising regulatory approval for Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics is expected to be a key driver of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market. Various product launches in this arena in various markets are propelling the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market growth.

However, the high cost of brain imaging, stigma and lack of awareness about Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, and other factors may prove to be impediments to the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market.

Additionally, the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a decrease in the number of diagnostic tests due to the widespread of COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, to prevent the spread of infection, governments around the world imposed strict lockdown rules, resulting in a shortage of supply chains, raw materials, and other resources in the market, resulting in a decrease in the production of all medical devices. Furthermore, to stop the spread of the infection, patients and physicians postponed many elective surgeries, diagnostic tests, laboratory visits, and other healthcare facilities, reducing the number of in-patient visits in hospitals and clinics for diagnosis and treatment.

However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun the process of economic recovery with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the return of normalcy in the economic landscape, which has begun the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as regular out-patient visits for treatments and diagnosis in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, thereby bringing demand for products in the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic devices market back on track.

Get a sneak peek at the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market dynamics @ Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market CAGR ~11% Key Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Companies F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Company, 23andMe, Inc., Lilly, Fujirebio, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Diadem srl., Todos Medical, DISCERN™, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Shimzadu Corporation., Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Bruker, Magnetica., IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., MR Solutions, Hyperfine, Inc., Neusoft Corporation, among others

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Assessment

Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Diagnostics Type: Brain Imaging [Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Others], Genetic Testing, Blood Based Tests, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market 7 Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostic Market Trends

Related Reports

Alzheimer’s Disease Market

Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Eisai, Biogen, Changchun Huayang High-tech Co. Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, vTv Therapeutics, among others.

Alzheimer’s Disease Epidemiology

Alzheimer’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Alzheimer’s disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline

Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Eisai, Biogen, Changchun Huayang High-tech Co. Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche, vTv Therapeutics, among others.

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline

Dementia Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key dementia associated with Alzheimer’s disease companies, including Lyndra, AC Immune, INmune Bio, Cassava Sciences, EIP Pharma, Neuraly, among others.

Neuromodulation Devices Market

Neuromodulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key neuromodulation devices companies, including Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, LivaNova, NeuroSigma, NEVRO CORP., among others.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key deep brain stimulation devices companies, including Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA., Newronika S.p.A., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.