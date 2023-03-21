CD137 Antibodies Clinical Trials Market Opportunity Insight

Delhi, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancement in cancer immunology and recent clinical evidence have suggested that there is an urgent need to move towards new immunotherapeutic approaches rather than be dependent on immune checkpoint inhibitors to generate an immune response. Albeit their success, there action on selective patients has led the researchers to find different targets and now they have been aiming to develop agonistic antibodies instead of over utilizing antagonistic approaches.

CD137 is receptor whose bi-directional signaling capability has made it into a co-stimulatory molecule which when activated has the ability to uplift the immune system’s response. Recently CD137 has gathered a swell of interest from the pharmaceutical companies, which have shifted their research and development activities so as to investigate this new treatment modality to embrace the treatment of several solid tumors as well as hematological malignancies.

For instance, Pfizer has developed a CD137 or 4-1BB agnostic monoclonal antibody Utomilumab which the company has even tested in clinical trials. As monotherapy the drug has shown positive results, however, its combination with other anti-cancer drugs like immune checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy has shown even more proficient results, speculating that CD137 upregulation enhanced the immune system’s response and further boosted the clinical activity of other combinational drugs.

These results have further attracted the attention of several pharmaceutical companies about the clinical potential of CD137 has they have now started research and development activities, incorporating CD137 based therapies in their clinical pipeline. The grown interest in this approach has provided with proof that it is a more effective and durable treatment for cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders, however, whether is upregulation is benefitted in all such diseases is a question that is being answer by the conducting preclinical studies.

Furthermore, CD137 agonists can be used in combination studies with other immunotherapies to enhance their efficacy and overcome resistance. For instance, monotherapy with Urelumab, a monoclonal CD137 agonist developed by Bristol Myers Squibb presented with poor outcomes with liver related adverse events, however, its combination with another monoclonal antibody showed durable response, manageable safety in patients with B cell lymphoma.

Anyhow, with the increased attention gathered by CD137, several pharmaceuticals have developed monoclonal and multispecific antibodies which target the co-stimulatory power of CD137 molecule. A China based Biotech Company, Baili Pharmaceuticals with its US based subsidiary Systimmune has developed a novel tetraspecific antibody whose one arm is targeting the activation and upregulation of CD137. Having the first ever tetraspecific antibody to be tested in-human clinical trials, this opens an opportunate moment for companies to initiate their CD137 agonist candidates’ clinical trials.

As more companies integrate CD137 based therapies in their clinical pipeline, more number of clinical trials will be conducted to assess their safety and efficacy, therefore, ultimately increasing the market space for this emerging therapy. Despite CD137 agonism has been recently on the radar of the pharmaceutical industry, the number of drugs in pipeline is commendable. Varying from the type of drug class to the mechanism of action, every drug candidate has its valuable role. It would be interesting to note which of them will grab its regulatory approval first.

Anyhow, up until that time, we can only hope and expect more number of clinical trials are conducted with larger patient population. This report aims to analyze the current preclinical and clinical candidates in pipeline of several multinational pharmaceuticals while also highlighting their clinical success till now. The global CD137 therapy report involves comprehensive analysis of the various parameters which will be related to the future market opportunities as well as the current market landscape. Additionally, our report also contains information about the strategies adopted by several key pharmaceutical players into expanding this emerging market space of CD!37 based therapies.



