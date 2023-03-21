CD47 Inhibitors Drugs Cancer Therapy Clinical Trials Market Size Companies Insight

Delhi, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

CD47 Inhibitor Drug Market Trends & Future Prospects

Insight On More Than 50 CD47 Inhibitors Drugs In Clinical Trials

Orphan, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy Designation Insight

Insight On CD47 Inhibitors Drugs Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials

CD47 Inhibitors Drug Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

CD47 Inhibitors Drug Clinical Trials Insight As Mono & Combination Therapy

Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Market Dynamics

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-cd47-inhibitor-drugs-clinical-trials

The search for more potent cancer treatments has led to the identification of several novel oncogenes and the products they produce, which are what give cancer cells their distinctive characteristics. One such protein, CD47, is thought to aid cancer cells in evading the immune system, which is a significant risk factor for cancer. Drugs and treatments that specifically target the underlying causes of cancer have been made possible by targeting CD47 and other related proteins. Due to the lack of therapies with 100% success rates, CD47 has gained significance in the field of cancer research and development. The pipeline of therapies and drugs targeting the CD47 is expanding slowly and is expected to become one of the mainstream treatment options available for cancer patients.

The growth and spread of many malignancies depend on the tumor antigen CD47. Despite being over-expressed on many different types of tumor cells, this trans-membrane protein is universally expressed on human cells. High expression of CD47 has been associated with worsening progression-free survival. Therefore, the protein has emerged as a popular target for many pharmaceutical companies like ALX Oncology, Pfizer, Akeso and Innovent Biologics who have CD47 targeting assets in their pipelines. Small molecule inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, as well as more contemporary treatment modalities including directed CAR-T therapies are now in the development. The pro-cancer property of the protein has therefore brought it into the notice of many drug developers like these who are utilizing their years of experience of drug development to make therapies targeting CD47.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that different cancer forms express high amounts of CD47 in order to evade the immune system. This finding gave rise to the notion that CD47 is a crucial target in the fight against cancer. The global clinical trials database shows that the US and China are now leading the research and development of CD47-directed treatments. This is due to the fact that the governments of both nations have been actively promoting the development of innovative cancer medicines over the past few years. Both locations have contributed several ground-breaking treatments and knowledge that were previously unimaginable, transforming cancer care using top-notch methods.

Many of these candidates have been developed under strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies. Lemzoparlimab, for example, is a novel CD47 antibody developed by scientists at I-Mab and AbbVie with the goal of targeting tumour cells with the least degree of adverse effect on blood cells. Several clinical trials have looked at the use of lemzoparlimab together with chemotherapy as well as immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat patients who have advanced solid tumors, non-lymphoma, Hodgkin's acute myelocytic leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. AbbVie, however, recently withdrew from the clinical studies. As a result, only clinical trials sponsored by I-MAB and located in China are still ongoing.



The recent announcement by ImmunoGen and Gilead to test the combination of the latter's CD47 inhibitor Magrolimab and ImmunoGen's pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting antibody drug conjugate, for acute myeloid leukemia is an example of another partnership in the market. After being put on hold by the FDA because of safety concerns, Gilead was given permission to carry out the remaining clinical studies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in combination with azacitidine. Magrolimab is a first-in-class CD47 inhibitor that received a breakthrough treatment designation, which contributed significantly to the recent boom in the CD47 inhibitors market.

CD47 has been widely accepted as protein that sends don’t eat me signals to immune cells and cancer cells use this characteristic to avoid being eradicated by first-responder cells like macrophages. Targeting the CD47 is therefore expected to change the paradigm of cancer therapy, especially through bispecific antibodies and CAR-T therapies which have unique mechanisms of action that can be augmented through combination therapies. The market of CD47 inhibitors is expected to grow in the future which will drastically change the global pharmaceutical industry.



