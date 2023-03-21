Kish Bancorp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB), based in State College, Pennsylvania, focused on banking, insurance, and financial services, today announced that William P. Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mark J. Cvrkel, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 22.



DATE: Wednesday, March 22

TIME: 11:00 a.m. ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XqQNl2

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 27

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Strong net income expansion driven by sustained loan growth

Substantial increase in earnings per share

Significant expansion in net interest income

Excellent return on shareholders’ equity and return on assets

7 th consecutive year of increased quarterly dividends in 2022

consecutive year of increased quarterly dividends in 2022 Continued expansion into contiguous PA counties and sustained production by Ohio lending group

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA with executive offices in State College and an Innovation Center in Reedsville. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 16 offices and financial centers serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties, and a Loan Production Office in Hudson, Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. For additional information, please visit MyKish.com. KISB is the OTC stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

