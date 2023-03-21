VizyPay Wins Bronze for Sales & Customer Service in 2023 Annual Stevie Awards

WAUKEE, Iowa, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry disrupting payments processing fintech, VizyPay, proudly announces its Bronze Stevie® Award win for Customer Service Department of the Year in financial services. This marks the seventh award VizyPay has received from the Stevies in the last three years, including two golds, three silvers and two bronze placements in categories such as Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year, Minority-Owned Business of the Year, FinTech Solution, and more.



The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. Award winners illustrated how they have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations.

VizyPay is disrupting the payments processing industry with transparent, simple, and honest services catered to the needs of small business owners. The sales partner support and merchant tech support teams service over 12,000 merchants and over 700 sales partners across the country. The support teams are a crucial aspect to maintaining the company’s values while developing positive relationships with customers and sales partners in the field. VizyPay proudly maintains a 30-second-or-less hold time for anyone calling the office, regardless of call volume. In addition to excellent hold times, it has consistently maintained a 5-star rating on Trust Pilot with over 1,000 reviews. Working to always improve service, VizyPay has a Zendesk where calls are monitored and reviewed for quality assurance and training purposes. VizyPay’s sales and tech support teams have grown 214% in the past three years, adding to VizyPay’s status as the leading FinTech servicing SMBs in rural America.

“I’m so proud of our support teams,” said VizyPay CEO and founder Austin Mac Nab. “Everybody on the VizyPay team is dedicated to providing excellent service, I’ll even jump in to help if our call volume spikes. Considering 95% of our staff doesn’t come from a payments background, the dedication they have to providing excellent service is commendable. We set ourselves apart from competitors with our minimal hold times and personable attitudes. We even call our competitors’ customer service lines to see how long their hold times are and VizyPay always beats them out.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry were considered in this year’s competition. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2024 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.