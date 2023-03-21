Maris-Tech Launching New Partnership with Art of Logic in Australia to Expand Global Reach of Maris Edge AI- Accelerated Video Solutions

AOL has already placed a previously announced order of $660,000 for Onyx, an AI capabilities product which is based on a Jupiter AI derivative platform in January 2023

REHOVOT, Israel, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the "Company"), a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology with AI acceleration for edge platforms, today announced the signing of a collaboration agreement with Art of Logic ("AOL"), an Australian company, leveraging the latest computer vision and machine learning to enable smart solutions to solve critical business outcomes.

The collaboration agreement focuses on enhanced technology combining, which will allow Maris- Tech to offer AI applications on its Maris-Edge platforms in addition to its intelligent video transmission technology.

AOL will be appointed as Maris- Tech exclusive representative in Australia and New Zealand, subject to the entry into a definitive agreement, and granted non-exclusive worldwide license to rebrand, promote and resell the products it purchases from Maris-Tech. In addition, AOL's wide presence in Australia and New Zealand will enable Maris- Tech to offer its AI and video based solutions to companies in the defense, space and Home Land Security ("HLS") sectors.

AOL will also develop Maris- Tech’ customer’s AI applications and will provide support to Maris-Tech’s customers, which intend to develop their own applications of the Hailo AI accelerator or had already-developed AI applications, from a certain AI accelerators to the Hailo accelerator.

“As we embarked on our expansion strategy in Oceania, as a part of Maris- Tech's expansion into new territories, having a strong partner such as AOL is essential for our innovation to reach leaders in the Australian market. Prior to this agreement, AOL has placed a $660,000 order as a customer for our low latency video encoding and decoding AI- based product, the Onyx,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech.

"The agreement with AOL is aligned with our global mission of connecting with market leaders that have compelling and competitive advantages that can facilitate in our expansion, including providing their own unique solutions and services to support our efforts. It is our intention to continue pursuing similar strategic partnerships in additional major territories in order to support the Company's growth,” continued Mr. Bar.

Art of Logic is a research and development technology wholesaler specializing in developing and manufacturing customized hardware and software systems for system integrators across the globe.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of intelligent video transmission technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit htt ps://www.maris-tech.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

