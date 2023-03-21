Syncfusion’s Bold BI Named in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Embedded Analytics

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has been named a Representative Vendor of the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Embedded Analytics1 for Bold BI, its purpose-built embedded analytics and business intelligence (ABI) solution.

In the report, Gartner says, “Embedding analytics and data science functionalities within websites or business applications via APIs reduces change management and increases analytics adoption.” Gartner also writes in the report, “These capabilities are enabling citizen developers, who may lack coding skills, to extend the reach and connectedness of how ABI is used.”



“In our opinion, embedded analytics empowers all users—regardless of skill—to create powerful dashboards that enable the data-driven insights that drive business,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We are grateful to be included in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Embedded Analytics and we believe that Bold BI is well aligned with the recommendations in the report.”

Bold BI is a true ‘analytics everywhere’ application, designed from the ground up to live within an embedded environment. With an intuitive, interactive dashboard editor and a variety of customizable widgets, Bold BI allows users to create visually rich analytic dashboards easily within their existing workflows. Bold BI also:

Empowers users to act based on up-to-the-minute data without switching contexts or installing software.

Supports integration with more than 120 data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle.

Encourages real-time collaboration with other stakeholders, regardless of technological expertise.

Comes with scalable, no-surprise licensing.

In addition to the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Embedded Analytics, Syncfusion has been named in the following Gartner reports:

[1] Gartner, “Market Guide for Embedded Analytics” Anirudh Ganeshan, Julian Sun, Kevin Quinn, 14 February, 2023



About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

