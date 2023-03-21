Mionetto Prosecco Celebrates 25 Years in the U.S.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mionetto Prosecco is proud to announce its 25 Year Anniversary in the U.S market. Recognizing the potential of Prosecco and under the direction of Freixenet Mionetto USA CEO Enore Ceola, Mionetto was among the first imported Prosecco brands in the U.S. and the first to open a stateside office. After achieving local success within New York, Ceola led the brand to expand nationally to become the leading Prosecco brand within the sparkling wine category. “It’s been a phenomenal experience over the last 25 years,” says Ceola. “Mionetto has been at the forefront of innovation and winemaking for over a century and we are proud to see the evolution and brand growth in the U.S. and globally.”



Born in Italy, Shared Everywhere. As Italy’s foremost Prosecco producer with 135-plus years of winemaking expertise, Mionetto will commemorate its U.S. anniversary with various consumer programming including the Il Passaporto events nationwide, monthly online & in-store sweepstakes and more.

Il Passaporto Goes Nationwide

Mionetto’s Il Passaporto experiential series is set to expand into additional markets throughout the year following events in Brooklyn, East Hampton and Miami in 2022. Prosecco enthusiasts can expect to experience Mionetto’s heritage, passion for quality, taste and the Italian lifestyle through various events.

Social Media Sweepstakes

On the 25th of each month, @MionettoProseccoUSA will host a 24-hour giveaway on Instagram giving followers and fans alike a chance to win a travel-inspired prize consisting of Bric’s Milano suitcase and Mionetto merchandise. All entries via post comments are entered to win the luxurious grand-prize trip to Italy.

Retail Sweepstakes

Retail shoppers can complete their entry for the grand prize trip to Italy featuring stops in Venice, exclusive Mionetto winery tasting & experience, 5-star hotel accommodations and more. Various points of entry will soon be available via dedicated in-store QR codes found on POS displays with consumers also able to enter by visiting MionettoAnniversaryTrip.com.

Mionetto Receives “Orange Soul” Packaging Refresh

The eye-catching orange pantone 27-degree angle label, synonymous with the iconic Mionetto Prestige Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut is set to expand across the portfolio to the Organic Prosecco DOC, Prosecco Rosé DOC and Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG. The label update will further reinforce Mionetto as an innovative and authentic sparkling wine producer.

Mionetto Winery Hospitality Center

This summer, Mionetto will unveil its new hospitality center featuring enhancements that convey the spirit of the brand and the Prosecco region. The use of old and new materials including artisanal woodwork, local stones for traditional finishes will further reinforce the winery’s rich history and modern transformation, as we know today. The main building will feature a wine shop, tasting bar and rooms along with large, refined gardens reminiscent of Venetian villas. Additional restorations within the winery include the winery’s new cellar and production site. Developed with the goal of integrating into existing landscape, it is characterized by a sustainable approach based on underground architecture featuring new bioclimatic architecture, rainwater harvesting systems, and newly installed renewable energy sources to keep the winery operational.

About Mionetto Prosecco

Mionetto has been Italy's foremost Prosecco producer for over 135 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the heart of the Prosecco region, in the small village of Valdobbiadene, just north of Venice. Mionetto is one of the area's oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with star growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As a producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures the ultimate freshness and superior quality in every bottle.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world including Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

