NVIDIA Brings Generative AI to World’s Enterprises With Cloud Services for Creating Large Language and Visual Models

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI, NVIDIA today announced a set of cloud services that enable businesses to build, refine and operate custom large language models and generative AI models that are trained with their own proprietary data and created for their unique domain-specific tasks.

Getty Images, Morningstar, Quantiphi and Shutterstock are among the companies that will be creating and using AI models, applications and services being built with the new NVIDIA AI Foundations services that span language, images, video and 3D.

Enterprises can use the NVIDIA NeMo™ language service and the NVIDIA Picasso image, video and 3D service to build proprietary, domain-specific, generative AI applications for intelligent chat and customer support, professional content creation, digital simulation and more. Separately, NVIDIA today also announced new models for the NVIDIA BioNeMo ™ cloud service for biology.

“Generative AI is driving the fast adoption of AI and reinventing countless industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “NVIDIA AI Foundations let enterprises customize foundation models with their own data to generate humanity’s most valuable resources — intelligence and creativity.”

Helping Enterprises Build Customized Generative AI Applications

The NeMo and Picasso services run on NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud , which is accessible via a browser. Developers can use the models offered on each service through simple application programming interfaces (APIs). Once models are ready for deployment, enterprises can run inference workloads at scale using the NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud services.

Each cloud service includes six elements: pretrained models, frameworks for data processing, vector databases and personalization, optimized inference engines, APIs, and support from NVIDIA experts to help enterprises tune models for their custom use cases.

NeMo Service Lets Enterprises Quickly Customize Foundation Language Models

The NeMo cloud service enables developers to make large language models (LLMs) more relevant for businesses by defining areas of focus, adding domain-specific knowledge and teaching functional skills.

Models of varying sizes — from 8 billion to 530 billion parameters — available on the service are regularly updated with additional training data, giving enterprises broad options for building applications that align with business requirements for speed, accuracy and task complexity.

Using information retrieval capabilities included in the NeMo service, customers will be able to augment LLMs with their real-time proprietary data. This allows enterprises to customize models to power accurate generative AI applications for market intelligence, enterprise search, chatbots and customer service, and more.

Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment insights, is working with NeMo to research advanced intelligence services.

“Large language models offer us the ability to collect insightful data from highly complex structured and unstructured content at a larger scale while prioritizing data quality and speed,” said Shariq Ahmad, head of Data Collection Technology at Morningstar. “Our quality framework includes a human-in-the-loop process that feeds into model retuning to ensure that we produce increasingly high-quality content. Morningstar is using NeMo in its Data Collection research and development on how LLMs can scan and summarize information from sources such as financial documents to quickly extract market intelligence.”

Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company and one of NVIDIA’s service delivery partners, is working with NeMo to build a modular generative AI solution. The offering, called baioniq, will enable enterprises to build customized LLMs that are equipped with up-to-date information to boost productivity for knowledge workers.

NVIDIA Picasso Service Speeds Simulation and Creative Design Across Image, Video and 3D

NVIDIA Picasso is a cloud service for building and deploying generative AI-powered image, video and 3D applications with advanced text-to-image, text-to-video and text-to-3D capabilities to supercharge productivity for creativity, design and digital simulation through simple cloud APIs.

Software makers, service providers and enterprises can use Picasso to train NVIDIA Edify foundation models on their proprietary data to build applications that use natural text prompts to quickly create and customize visual content for hundreds of use cases, including product design, digital twins, storytelling and character creation.

To build custom applications, businesses can also start with Picasso’s set of Edify models that are pretrained with fully licensed data. Additionally, they can use Picasso to optimize and run their own generative AI models.

Industry Leaders Team With NVIDIA to Advance Productivity for Creative Professionals

Leading visual content companies are collaborating with NVIDIA to build custom models with the Picasso services to advance productivity for creative professionals.

NVIDIA and Adobe today announced they will expand their longstanding research and development partnership to create the next generation of generative AI models. They will co-develop the models with a focus on transparency and Content Credentials, powered by Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative . To accelerate the workflows of the world’s leading creators and marketers, some of these models will be jointly developed and brought to market through Adobe Creative Cloud flagship products like Photoshop, Premiere Pro and After Effects, as well as through NVIDIA Picasso.

NVIDIA and Getty Images , a global visual-content creator and marketplace, are collaborating to train responsible generative text-to-image and text-to-video foundation models. The models will allow the creation of images and video using simple text prompts and will be trained on Getty Images’ fully licensed assets. Getty Images will provide royalties to artists on any revenues generated from the models.

NVIDIA and Shutterstock , a global creative platform for brands and media companies, are collaborating to train a generative text-to-3D foundation model using the NVIDIA Picasso service to simplify the creation of detailed 3D models and reduce the time required to build 3D models from days to minutes. Fully licensed Shutterstock assets and metadata will be used for training, and Shutterstock will compensate artists via its Contributor Fund . Once the model is ready for deployment, Shutterstock plans to offer it on its platform to help simplify the creation of 3D assets for creative production, as well as to accelerate the development of industrial digital twins and 3D virtual world composition in NVIDIA Omniverse .

Availability

Developers can apply to access the NeMo generative AI cloud service, which is in early access, and the Picasso service, which is in private preview.

Watch Huang discuss NVIDIA AI Foundations in his GTC keynote on demand.

